Chamber Cares Holiday Drive success for backpack program

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce announced that thanks to chamber investors and community members, the sixth annual Chamber Cares Holiday Drive collected 1,441 items for Central's Backpack Program.
Along with the food items, the drive also received a $300 monetary donation to be used for any other needed items that were not collected.
For the past six years, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce has collected items and monetary donations to help local organizations at Christmas time.
This year, the chamber focused their collection efforts on the Central School District's Backpack Program.
The backpack food program provides nutritious, non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food to children to ensure they get enough food on weekends and holidays to avoid hunger when they cannot depend on school meals. By providing kids with the nutrients they need when they are away from school, they show up on Monday morning healthy and ready to learn.
Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman said that drive organizers decided to collect items for the school's backpack program, given the many challenges students and their families have faced during this unpredictable year.
The holiday drive began on Nov. 9 with donations collection sites located throughout the area at participating businesses and organizations. The collection period ended on Dec. 4.
First State Community Bank collected the bulk of the donations this year, bringing in 854 items, and was awarded a $50 gift certificate from Domino's Pizza in Park Hills in appreciation of their efforts.
Other collection sites included Unico Bank, which collected 444 items, Dale Mosier Auto Body & Sales Inc., which collected 115 items. The Chamber Office itself received 28 items plus the $300 contribution from Leadbelt Materials.
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce expressed special appreciation to Domino's Pizza in Park Hills for sponsoring the charity event and to everyone who participated.
"This year's drive was yet another tremendous success, proving that our chamber investors and community members truly do care," said Coleman.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
