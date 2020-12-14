Chamber Cares Holiday Drive success for backpack program

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce announced that thanks to chamber investors and community members, the sixth annual Chamber Cares Holiday Drive collected 1,441 items for Central's Backpack Program.

Along with the food items, the drive also received a $300 monetary donation to be used for any other needed items that were not collected.

For the past six years, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce has collected items and monetary donations to help local organizations at Christmas time.

This year, the chamber focused their collection efforts on the Central School District's Backpack Program.

The backpack food program provides nutritious, non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food to children to ensure they get enough food on weekends and holidays to avoid hunger when they cannot depend on school meals. By providing kids with the nutrients they need when they are away from school, they show up on Monday morning healthy and ready to learn.

Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman said that drive organizers decided to collect items for the school's backpack program, given the many challenges students and their families have faced during this unpredictable year.