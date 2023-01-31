Chamber comes through for officers

During the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet Friday evening at the Knights of Columbus Hall, the Chamber had a surprise for the Bonne Terre Police Department.

Police Lt. Bill Stegall had just announced the three recipients of the Chamber's Hometown Hero Awards — Julie Burns, mother of the late BTPD Patrolman Lane Burns, accepted her son's award in his honor. Burns was gunned down last March while responding to a call at a local hotel.

The second person to receive the Hometown Hero award was Police Corporal Garrett Worley, who was critically injured on the same call.

The last person to receive the award was Sgt. Richard Mackley, who, just seconds behind the other two officers, pulled Worley to safety before rushing to aid Burns.

After the awards were distributed, Chamber Vice President Audra Caine asked Stegall about an upcoming trip to Washington D.C., and encouraged Stegall to tell the crowd a little more about it.

Stegall explained, when an officer is lost in the line of duty in Missouri, the state recognizes the officer at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City. Stegall said a few of the officers will be driving to the capital city for the dedication.

In addition to attending the state memorial, Stegall added, the department would also like to attend the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C., to honor the first year since Burns died in the line of duty. It will also be the first year Burns’ name is listed on the national memorial, he said.

Stegall said he had spoken to Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay about the possibility of officers attending the national memorial, and he said Kay told Stegall to give him an estimate on how much the trip would cost, prompting Stegall to joke about Kay falling out of his chair when he heard the number.

But after the last chamber meeting, Stegall said, the board came together and unanimously agreed to pay for the trip to Washington D.C. for the department.

“Thank you to the chamber. They have decided they’re going to sponsor us going out there,” said Stegall. “We were in the process of looking at directions to go in, for fundraisers, time to find another hog to raffle off.”

“Everyone on the board voted unanimously,” said Caine. “We felt you all were amazing, you are a vital part of our community. We are ever so grateful for all of you.”

Caine presented a check to Stegall from the chamber for $8,000 to be put toward the memorial travel.