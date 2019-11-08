Desloge Chamber of Commerce members heard from State Rep. Mike Henderson and City Administrator Dan Bryan during their monthly luncheon meeting.
Bryan updated the attendees on the progress of the yearlong construction project on Desloge Drive, what he hopes to see for the future of Desloge, and the upcoming Glow Walk Saturday to celebrate the progress that the community is making.
“As I have said before I want to make Desloge a more walkable city,” said Bryan. “I want there to be connectivity, and I want there to be a time where you can walk and meet a community member on the sidewalk and have a conversation.”
“We seem to be really disconnected these days and maybe these small things [Desloge Drive upgrades] may just bring us back together.”
He would like to see the city do more and move into a “phase two” for the construction project.
“What was completed along Desloge Drive was phase one, and we have phase two in mind already,” explained Bryan. “That [phase two] is going to be an expansion from where the construction ended at Willow Street and to go all the way to Highway 67 with that.”
Bryan mentioned wanting to eventually do work on State Street and Chestnut Street to duplicate what has been done on Desloge Drive.
“Moving forward, something I would love to do is create this walkable A-shape around the city.”
To close, Bryan discussed the dog park and how it adds to the value of Desloge.
“From a community mind and family-oriented vision, it makes a lot of sense to be involved in providing green space and parks for our community,” said Bryan.
During the latter part of the luncheon, Henderson shared about budgeting matters within the state of Missouri and how that affects businesses locally.
Henderson explained briefly that Missouri has about a $30 billion budget, what the money is budgeted for and how he tries to advocate for the people back in his home district.
Two of the matters Henderson talked about that were big topics last year were Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangement (MEWA) insurance and Workforce Development.
Looking to next year, Henderson spoke about gambling and regulating it and internet sales tax.
At the closing of the luncheon, one attendee asked about the idea of “bullet trains” that has been in the news.
“Is it kind of a pipe dream right now? Yes,” responded Henderson. “However, a lot of these things that we didn’t think we would ever see started out as pipe dreams and eventually came to be.”
