Chamber hears educators' take on new school year, reminder about Block Party

With the first week of the 2021-22 school year well underway, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members heard a presentation from North County School District Superintendent Katie Bockman and North County Athletic Director Chad Mills, an annual tradition for August chamber lunches.
“We have so many things going on, you can imagine what it's been like the last two days,” Bockman said. “The fact that we also have our voices and a little bit of sanity left mean we're doing alright. It's been an exceptional start, the only thing we can complain about is the heat.”
Bockman said the massive construction projects undertaken this summer are nearly complete, and she’s appreciated the patience and fortitude of the staff and faculty.
“There were just so many people who have pitched in and helped out, going above and beyond this summer,” she said.
In checking enrollment, the district has 2,756 students, which she said is less than last year. They’ve applied for a third round of federal assistance associated with the pandemic, and she said they plan to use the money on staff and faculty, as well as concentrating on the emotional and social welfare of the students, who have dealt with the pandemic and its uncertainties for almost a year and a half. They also hope to continue their backpack program for food assistance.
“Social and emotional development is crucial,” she said. “We will be looking for a school-based social worker who will help us organize that and then activities and supports for students and their families.
“We think that that's essential. We also recognize that clinical social workers who can help us with some counseling in the areas of greater needs can help, we would like to see that start this year. We're looking at helping students grow in the areas of social and emotional development, and not just the academic period right now. But until you live it and you sit down with them, you don't realize where the need is.”
Bockman said the Bradford pear trees — an invasive species — were ripped out in front of North County Middle School, thanks to a Missouri Department of Conservation grant that not only pays for the removal of problematic trees, it provides trees better suited to Missouri’s habitat. Bockman said at some point this year, middle school students will be visited by Conservation employees bearing new trees for their school — and shovels, so the kids can help plant the trees they’ll also learn about.
The district is also into growing their own future teachers. Bockman said the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is making it possible for districts to offer $10,000 scholarships to students who have demonstrated great potential for becoming teachers in that district.
Director Jeff Cauley for UniTec Career Center, the technical school that operates under the North County School District and serves high schools in the surrounding areas, is looking into possibly expanding the building to accommodate its programs.
Mills said last year was “challenging,” but wrapped in multiple championships and awards, thanks to the support of the district, the community and the students.
“And I'm coming to you today and hope that this year will be an awesome year for us as well,” he said.
Mills left information on the sports schedules and pointed members to the school website for the latest information from the athletics department. He also pointed out the online store where Raider fans can acquire more Blue & Gold school spirit, and mentioned corporate sponsorships are still available.
Before the educators’ presentation, Executive Director Leigha Head reminded the assembled members of the Block Party on Saturday. She’s excited about it.
“There’s still time to get in on the fun,” she told the assembled Bonne Terre Chamber members Wednesday afternoon. “Just talk to me after the meeting.”
The block party will happen from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown district, a location which Head said is becoming more and more a focus on development and improvement. The proceeds from the event will be funneled to Bonne Terre’s Downtown District Association.
“It's really to get the community together and showcase our downtown, because we are already trying to write several different grants to redo downtown,” Head said recently. “We hope, when we have more people coming downtown, the state will start to see we need new sidewalks, light posts, and other ways we can invest in this historic commercial district.”
Live music from Sweetwater Holler, a side-by-side (SxS) show, food truck and food booths, vendor stations and kids’ activities along Division and School streets. There’s a plan to have old fire trucks set up for kids to explore and take pictures with, a few bounce houses and they’re working on getting a bubble machine.
The SxS show is open to anyone who signs up and registers for $10 at Off Road Nutrition, 31 W. School St., starting at 4 p.m. The vehicles will line up along School Street, and those who participate will get a chance to win a “Side by Side Best in Show” plaque and a light bar donated by Midwest Sports Center.
The judging takes place through the purchase of tickets to vote on their favorite SxS. It’s a dollar a ticket, six tickets for $5 and arm’s length donations for $20. Proceeds collected will go to the newly-formed Bonne Terre Downtown District Association.
Sponsors for the Block Party include First State Community Bank, Pizza 101 South, Designs by Shama, The Corner Pocket, R.B.'s Western Package Store, Astral Valley Art Park, and Easy Own Homes.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.