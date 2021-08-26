Chamber hears educators' take on new school year, reminder about Block Party

“Social and emotional development is crucial,” she said. “We will be looking for a school-based social worker who will help us organize that and then activities and supports for students and their families.

“We think that that's essential. We also recognize that clinical social workers who can help us with some counseling in the areas of greater needs can help, we would like to see that start this year. We're looking at helping students grow in the areas of social and emotional development, and not just the academic period right now. But until you live it and you sit down with them, you don't realize where the need is.”

Bockman said the Bradford pear trees — an invasive species — were ripped out in front of North County Middle School, thanks to a Missouri Department of Conservation grant that not only pays for the removal of problematic trees, it provides trees better suited to Missouri’s habitat. Bockman said at some point this year, middle school students will be visited by Conservation employees bearing new trees for their school — and shovels, so the kids can help plant the trees they’ll also learn about.