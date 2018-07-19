During the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday, chamber investors were given an update on matters of curriculum in the Central School District from Curriculum Director Lori England.
After introducing herself and describing the career path that led her to working in the school district, England explained how she came to be the district’s curriculum director after serving as assistance principal at the middle school.
“As I was working as the assistant principal, some needs came about as far as curriculum goes,” England said. “I started volunteering and taking things on, which led to where I’m at today. They decided last year that they wanted to hire a full-time curriculum, assessment, professional development and student learning director.”
England then gave some background on the metrics by which student success is measured at the district and state level.
“I’m sure most of you have heard about state assessments,” she said. “You’ve probably seen them in the papers. School districts in the past have really focused on those to see whether they’re succeeding or not — one single test score. To me, that’s not fair to kids. Kids have bad days and have hard times with test-taking and that sort of thing.”
England said that the state adopted Common Core standards in 2009, but after committee discussions, it was decided to pursue the state’s own set of academic standards.
“The state got their committees together and worked on creating a curriculum all their own,” she said. “They decided in 2015 they were going to go ahead and test us based on the Common Core standards, which was difficult for schools to handle because we had to learn the new state standards they were developing but we were being tested on the thing that was in the past.
“We’ve been tested on Common Core for the last three years, and this last year we finally got the test on the actual standards they were telling us we needed to use.”
England explained that when state standards are discussed, it is not necessarily the same thing as curriculum. District staff look at state standards and build curriculum around those standards, identifying areas of priority for their students.
While also working to acclimate the district to changing state standards, England said the district was also going through the implementation of Chromebooks and were experiencing a decrease in testing scores.
“We knew we needed to do something,” England said. “So myself, as assistant principal, and the other assistant, Tracie Casey at the Elementary School, we went to curriculum conferences to make sure we were aligned.”
England said she and Casey worked to identify areas where curriculum needed to be strengthened, one such area being the flow between second and third grade. Once these areas were identified, England and Casey went to work to align curriculum across the district.
“It started to get overwhelming for an assistant principal position,” England said. “So that’s when they added the position of Curriculum director, which is what I’m doing now.”
In establishing a cohesive, district-wide curriculum set, England said she has stressed to administrators and principals that the most important factor is having a solid foundation upon which everything else is built.
“I don’t know how many of you garden, but it’s not about the type of plant or how expensive it is,” England explained. “These Chromebooks are great, but it’s just a resource. If you don’t have the baseline and the structure you need in place first, it doesn’t matter what kind of technology you have. Just like in gardening, you need rich soil for what you plant to grow.”
Some of the programs that have been implemented at Central recently, according to England, are the Professional Learning Communities program, the Teacher Leader program and the inclusion of WorkKeys.
The Professional Learning Communities program is through Southeast Missouri State University’s Regional Professional Development Center and allows faculty to collaborate and work together to solve weak links in the educational process.
Teacher Leaders are 11 faculty members at Central who have become experts in research-based teaching practices and use their knowledge to communicate those effective methods to their colleagues in the district.
Finally, the WorkKeys assessment is an assessment affiliated with the ACT, but measures test-takers' aptitude and skills that will make them successful in the workforce immediately after high school.
“If a student chooses to take this WorkKeys assessment and obtain some goals, they can use that on their transcript or on a resume to show that they’ve taken the extra steps to go through a curriculum that will help them improve on work-readiness type strategies and standards.”
