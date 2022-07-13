Chamber hears updates on US 67 bridge

Members of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce heard updates from MoDOT Southeast District Area Engineer Chris Crocker regarding projects including the US 67 southbound bridge in Desloge.

Crocker said the bridge project is progressing as planned, and the bridge should reopen by the end of August. Crocker said there was hope to have the bridge done early before school started, but the timeframe of it was not feasible.

He said the contractor will be pouring the footings at the end of the bridge this week.

Crocker discussed other area projects. He said Highway 47 is complete on the paving side, and they are just waiting for weather to cooperate to finish striping.

US 67 south of Farmington down to Fredericktown is looking to receive fresh pavement, with work to start either fall of this year, or the start of next year. MoDOT is also looking at repaving US 67 from Jefferson County down to the southern half of the county starting at a later date.

Another project, while outside of St. Francois County, is the Chester Bridge that connects Missouri to Illinois. MoDOT just signed a contract to rehabilitate the existing bridge with the goal to keep the bridge in a good enough shape to last through the construction of a new bridge. The construction on the new Chester Bridge will begin in spring of 2023 with completion planned in winter 2025.

The audience then heard from St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Lt. Mike Ryan about Prop P.

He said if approved in the August election, the safety tax is an internet sales tax of 1.62%, which the state of Missouri had approved in 2019. Ryan said the department cannot utilize the tax unless this proposition is passed.

The purpose of putting this on the ballot is to increase the number of patrol deputies, as well as improve training and the equipment. Currently, the department has 19 patrol deputies for 450 square miles of St. Francois County, and this would allow another 10 deputies to be added.

Currently, according to Ryan, the department is also not able to compete with wages from other counties, citing that Jefferson and Washington counties have both passed their propositions. The department is not able to compete against cities in the county, with deputies leaving to go to either better paying counties or cities rather than staying with the department.

According to Ryan, the national average per 1,000 residents is to have 3.14 officers, St. Francois County currently has one officer per 3,600 residents.

If Prop P passes, the department will not be able to start collecting these funds from the internet sales tax until 2023.

The Chamber's July Spotlight was on Town Hall Monthly, a new magazine put together by Christy Hall and Angela Reaves

Reaves introduced herself as one of the founders of a new free magazine for those in the North County School District. Saying that the magazine is for positive news, the goal is to cultivate a closer community in the school district. The magazine is published once a month on the fifth of every month.

The next Desloge Chamber of Commerce Luncheon is set for Aug. 2 at noon at the Lincoln Street Event Center. Desloge City Administrator Dan Bryan will be talking about his journey of playing catch.

Other events on the calendar include the Labor Day Picnic from Sept. 2-5 with a run on Sept. 3 and the parade the morning of Labor Day. The Shop Small event is set for Nov. 26, and the Jingle Bell Run is set for Dec. 3.