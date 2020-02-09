It was a packed house at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bonne Terre Friday night, as dozens of citizens stepped forward to be recognized during the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce awards banquet and board and officer installation ceremony.
Bill Cotton, vice president and loan officer for Unico Bank, received the chamber’s Daily Journal Citizen of the Year award, presented by his friend and fellow chamber board member, David Bahr.
Cotton, Unico Bank’s vice president and loan officer in Farmington since 2018, has lived in Bonne Terre for 15 years, Bahr said, originally hailing from Mississippi.
Holding bachelor’s and master’s degrees in banking, Cotton was employed for 12 years as Terre Du Lac branch manager for First State Community Bank before moving to Unico Bank in Farmington. He oversees day-to-day operations and produces loans, both commercial and personal. He also manages personnel issues in all three branches.
Cotton’s assistant, Jerri Wisdom, said Cotton “wears a lot of hats at Unico, and has become an expert at juggling them.”
Wisdom said the employees depend on him for everything from everyday life advice to financial planning for their families. “He truly cares about his customers, and it doesn't matter if the guy has $36 in his checking account or a million, they all get the same respect from Bill Cotton,” she was quoted as saying. “Bill is caring, compassionate and he truly cares about what other people are going through. Unico is a small, family-owned bank. Bill has brought, and continues to bring, great changes to this bank, and honestly thinks of everyone it will affect, from the tellers to the officers.”
Cotton has volunteered for Bonne Terre Chamber and community events and has served on a variety of committees and boards. He served as past president of the chamber for two years and eight years on the chamber board of directors. He is the chairman and founder of the chamber’s golf tournament, which raised gross funds of $14,000 in its seventh year. He has served as a board member or member of Bonne Terre Services Inc., St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority, Parkland Health Center Foundation, and Bonne Terre Economic Development Committee.
Civic events for which he’s volunteered include the city’s July 4th fireworks display, Christmas parade, fishing derby, Big River Chautauqua barbecue, and he has coached T-ball and soccer.
Upon his winning the award and walking to the podium, Cotton’s 6-year-old daughter, Harper, 6, ran after him and leaped into his arms. Cotton held onto both her and her toy bunny as he delivered his brief acceptance speech.
“I moved here 15 years ago, chasing the love of my life (wife Kate), not really knowing what I was getting into, but Lord knows I was lucky enough to land here,” he said. “I want to thank everyone for this award, I feel like I don’t deserve it at all. We do things for the community for these little ones right here (indicating Harper). That’s why I do it.”
Additional chamber award winners were presented:
Dusty Gerstenschlager, owner of Pizza 101 South and several properties around the city, won The KTJJ/KREI 110% Award, presented by local radio celebrity Mark Toti. Gerstenschlager said he’s always had dreams of revitalizing the city’s downtown area. “There are so many people who have helped me receive this-- my family, my brother, who’s my electrician and shocks himself trying to help me,” he said, as the audience laughed. “First State Community Bank, Bonne Terre Chamber…I’m going to keep going and I appreciate everyone’s support.”
You have free articles remaining.
The KFMO/B104 Business Leader of the Year Award, presented by Station Manager Chuck Odle, went to Scott Griffin, owner of Griffin Automotive Design and Collision Center. Griffin is also incoming president of the chamber for 2020. Griffin built a 35,000 square foot shop in 2018, his fourth location since starting in Imperial in 2002. He outgrew the previous three locations, and said he chose Bonne Terre for its highway access to Festus and St. Louis County customers. “I’m really blessed to receive this, I feel like we’ve been accepted by the community really well. We come from up north a bit and we love the area, we’re excited to be here and get to know everybody,” he said.
The Froggy 96 Elite Service Award went to Potential Therapy Solutions’ clinical manager, Taylor Lumsden, who is on the chamber’s board, volunteers for the fishing derby, coaches youth basketball and participates in church activities when he’s not serving more than 20 patients a day, providing physical therapy services. “It had been on my mind to provide a private physical therapy practice that could put care back into healthcare, that’s not always the case in corporate healthcare these days,” he said. “When my partner and I were looking for places to locate, Bonne Terre made a lot of sense and my wife can attest that the last three years have been the happiest and most satisfied in my professional career. I look forward to going to work every day because I work with truly great people in a great community.”
The St. Francois County Rotary Service Above Self Award was presented by Charlie Boyer to Shared Blessings Executive Director Shelly Bess, who has been operating the Bonne Terre-based, transitional housing ministry for the homeless since 2007. She’s worked also with local churches, civic organizations, ministerial alliances, Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County, SEMO Family Violence Council and United Way. “If anything in my life could be more true, it’s that God has taken my life, and had so many people investing in me, that it’s shown me, many people don’t have that, and they need it, they need help from people to supply it,” she said. “Many people who invested in me are no longer with us, but many are here tonight, and I thank all of you for your support over the years.”
The Bonne Terre Chamber Hometown Hero Award, presented by Julie Pratte, was given to Maxine Archer, who in her long career of community volunteering, worked in no small way to help pass the long-awaited city property tax in April 2019, often walking door-to-door, person-to-person to pass the initiative. Archer hugged Pratte as she accepted her plaque, and said she was surprised to have been recognized. “We got people out to help pass this property tax who usually never get out,” Archer said. “I want to thank everyone for this award, I feel like I don’t really deserve this.” The crowd rose to their feet and cheered to assure her she was more than well-deserving of the award.
The Bonne Terre Chamber Lifetime Hall of Fame Award, presented by Amy Keller, went to Larry Joseph, longtime KFMO/B-104 radio station manager who retired about a year and a half ago. Joseph said that, uncharacteristically, he was at a loss for words-- but it was only for a moment. “Service to our community is what it’s all about. It will always continue to be important to me. I appreciate this honor very much, and hope I’ve made a bit of an impact over the years for the city of Bonne Terre, the chamber, and my ‘shazams!’ at North County’s basketball games,” he said. He mentioned that the late Dr. Ted Mueller, optometrist, was very influential in teaching him about the great attributes of the community, and what it meant to be a man of honor and service.
The Special Chamber Award was presented by Brian Boyer to two couples, Chris and Ashton Hulsey and Derrick and Ashley Hulsey. The Hulseys annually organize a toy drive and fund-raiser for Season of Hope, which provides gifts and support to the area’s underserved children. Indeed, it’s the second-largest fundraiser for Season of Hope, and has raised $42,000 in monetary donations, clothing and toys since its inception in 2012, annually increasing in popularity. Chris said they enjoy putting on the fund- and toy-raiser every year. “We didn’t start the toy drive for recognition, it was actually the opposite of that,” Chris said. “We continue to do it because it’s awesome to see all the faces who come out. We want to make sure every kid gets a toy at Christmas.”
Several community leaders spoke at the beginning of the evening, providing an overview of successes from 2019 and future plans for 2020. The speakers included Donna Hickman, representing U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s 8th Congressional District Office in Farmington; State Rep. Mike Henderson, 117th District; Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay; and North County School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy.
Outgoing President Samantha McDowell reviewed the chamber’s activities and successes of the previous year, Incoming President Scott Griffin conveyed his eagerness to serve and his plans for 2020, and Patricia Murphy installed the officers and newly-elected board of directors.
The 2020 board includes: President Scott Griffin, Vice President Janice Bess, Treasurer Brian Boyer, Directors Amy Keller, Dave Bahr, Bill Cotton, Samantha McDowell, Suzanne Mullins, Karon Murphy and Taylor Lumsden.
Sponsors included Parkland Health Center, Wood Land and Cattle, First State Community Bank, Unico Bank, Belgrade State Bank, New Era Bank, Griffin Automotive, Parkland Healthmart Pharmacy, and Turkey Holler Bed & Breakfast.
A large produced the banquet. Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head oversaw the organization of the banquet, Jason Loughary emceed the event, entertainment was provided by Shannon Cox Music and Pastor Dave Wiant of Centenary United Methodist Church gave the banquet’s invocation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.