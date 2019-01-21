The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce met Friday evening at Elizabeth Hall for their 2019 Installation and Awards Banquet.
The master of ceremonies for the evening was Chad Speakar, program director for KTJJ/KREI. The ceremony opened with the installation of chamber officers, the invocation by Harvey Faircloth, and dinner. Following dinner, the group was provided entertainment by hypnotist-comedian Brian Madrid.
The culmination of the evening was the annual awards ceremony, during which seven awards were presented.
The Daily Journal once again presented its “Citizen of the Year” Award. This year’s award was presented by account specialist Kayleena Jones of the Daily Journal.
"From time to time you find a business which takes on a life of its own. What it provides is more than just goods and services it offers," Jones began. She said that such businesses are a blessing to the community around them.
Jones quoted actress, Angela Bassett, who is credited with saying, “We all have a gift; we all have a passion. It’s just about finding it and going into it – being an asset to your family and community.”
The Daily Journal “Citizens of the Year” award went to Paul and Theresa Bauman.
Jones said the couple have been an asset to Park Hills and surrounding communities for many years.
“For years the Baumans used their stores as a way to keep money in the communities where they operated, to train young people in the ways of business, and as an outlet to promote the good things and good people around them,” Jones continued.
After years of operating the seven-day-a-week, the Baumans sold their business in late 2018 to the Casey’s General Store franchise. The doors closed on Dec. 9 and opened a few days later under the new ownership.
“The whole River Mart experience has humbled me,” said Theresa Bauman. “I knew how much I loved River Mart, but I never realized how much everyone else did.”
Theresa said her heart is with Park Hills and will always remain there. “I’m both sad and excited ... it’s still new,” said Theresa. “I’m just waiting to see what retirement will bring ... I’m just going to see what it’s like to truly be ‘livin’ the dream.'”
Paul Bauman said the whole experience over the last couple of months has been bittersweet. He credits Theresa as being the one who built the stores and made them what they were.
“Theresa built a hell of a business,” said Paul.
He said the decision to sell the stores was just something they knew they had to do. He said Theresa is now retired and he is semi-retired. He said the couple’s son, Jeremy Bauman, is running Bauman Oil now and Paul hopes to be fully retired in the next year or so.
In other awards, the Chamber’s Friend Award was presented by outgoing 2018 chamber president Tish Roberts to Marty and Lisa Umfleet of Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy and Jerry’s Fireworks for their support of the 2018 Firecracker Run, which was the most successful in 15 years, said Roberts.
The KFMO/B104 “Kelly Valle Sweat Equity Award” was presented by 2019 chamber President Chelley Odle. The award was given to the City of Park Hills. Mayor Danny Naucke and City Administrator Mark McFarland accepted the award.
The award was given for the city’s new Christmas light display in Columbia Park and the city leadership's efforts to light up the city for Christmas.
The KREI/KJTT “110 Percent Award”, presented by Chad Speakar, was given to Jean-Merrill Doss for her years of ongoing dedication to Mineral Area College and the students who have attended the junior college.
The "Rotary Service Above Self" award was given to Holly Buxton. Holly is the director of the Park Hills Senior Center and was recognized for her unending efforts to raise money for Meals On Wheels. The award was presented by Brenda Jordan.
The chamber’s Lifetime Contribution Award, presented by Chelley Odle, was given to Larry Joseph for his lifetime dedication to local broadcasting in St. Francois County. Joseph managed B104/KFMO for several decades.
The final award of the evening was presented by Curt Boyer. “In 2018, I lost my good friend. It is an honor to be able to present this award,” said Boyer. The chamber’s Legacy Award was presented posthumously to Louie Lucas.
Lucas was praised for his lifetime dedication to Park Hills, including his business, State Farm Insurance Agency of Park Hills, and his dedication and involvement with Central High School athletics. The award was accepted by Lucas’ son, Reid Lucas.
In a “passing of the gavel” style ceremony, outgoing chamber president Tish Roberts, along with the 2019 president, Melissa Hosna, presented a looking back and looking ahead speech.
Roberts recalled the events of 2018, including last year’s installation banquet which included a murder mystery show, the Sweetheart Trivia night, The 15th Annual Fire Cracker Run, and the establishment of the Emergency Relief Fund stemmed from the May 2018 “microflood” which damaged several homes and businesses in the Park Hills and Leadington communities.
Rob Baker, of East Missouri Action Agency, was recognized for his efforts in getting the fund started and maintaining it as well. Baker was out of town and not present for the banquet.
In addition, Roberts recalled the annual disc golf tournament in October and the annual Christmas Parade in December.
A new event in 2018, “Cruising for a Cause”, was held in September. A “Backyard BBQ” was held in association with the fundraiser. The event, spearheaded by senior center Director Holly Buxton, raised several hundred dollars for the Meals On Wheels program.
Hosna, the newly elected 2019 chamber president, thanked Roberts for her service and dedication to the chamber. She talked about the chamber’s Elite Partner Program. Hosna stated that in 2018 nine of the 10 spots were filled. She said she hopes to create even more spots during 2019.
The Elite Partner Program is for businesses and individuals who donate $1,500 or more to the chamber.
Also during the banquet, the 2019 chamber board officers were sworn in and thanked for agreeing to serve the chamber in the coming year.
Odle talked about the chamber’s Ambassador program. The ambassador program is set up to recognize individuals who go above in beyond to attend all chamber meetings, chamber functions, and assist in organizing and helping with events. Ambassadors earn points for every meeting and function they attend.
Odle presented the top ambassadors with awards.
The 2018 fourth quarter Acclaimed Ambassador Award was presented to Veronica “Ronni” Conley.
The 2018 chamber Ambassador of the Year was presented to Mike Campbell of the Missouri Job Center in Park Hills. It was said Mike is always involved with chamber functions and works tirelessly to promote the chamber and chamber events.
Hosna stated that she was pleased with the banquet this year.
“We thank everyone who turned out to support the chamber, and give a big thanks to Brian Madrid for an intriguing and hilarious show,” said Hosna. “The evening was a huge success.”
