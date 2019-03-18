Try 3 months for $3
North County
File photo

The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce will host a “Meet the Candidates” event on Wednesday at Heritage Hall during their monthly investors meeting from noon to 1 p.m.

The guests will include North County School Board candidates Randy Hubbard, James "Jebo" Bullock, and incumbent Shelley Tracy.

Attendees can RSVP for the lunch for $10, or pay $15 at the door.

Information about the RSVP can be received by calling Executive Director Leigha Head at 573-358-4000 or by going to https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eg5y3mv75adc0f0b.

Matthew Morey is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3617, or at mmorey@dailyjournalonline.com.

