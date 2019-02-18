Anyone who has been to a Desloge Chamber of Commerce meeting or event, a ribbon cutting or a community event will likely recognize the face of Paige Faircloth.
Faircloth, of Desloge, has been the executive director of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce since February of 2018. She will be leaving her position on Feb. 22.
A lifelong resident of Desloge and a graduate of North County High School, Faircloth graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in December of 2017, where she majored in sports management and minored in business.
“I am going to work as a sales representative for (a company) in Farmington,” said Faircloth. “I hope to bring my experience with the chamber to help the company grow. I feel like this will be a great move for me."
Faircloth said that she has enjoyed her time with the chamber and can’t thank them enough for giving her the chance to serve her community.
“Shelley Tracy and Dan Chapman have been two of my biggest role models,” said Faircloth. “They believed in me and saw potential in me ... I’m very young compared to the typical chamber director.”
Faircloth hopes that she has made an impact on the Desloge community. She said she has met many people through her work and each of them has made her position more than just a job.
“It’s hard to come across a job you truly love, but I have loved this one,” said Faircloth. “It’s not just a job. It’s like being at home. Every person on the board of directors was not just a boss, but also a friend, a shoulder to lean on, and always available anytime I needed them."
Faircloth said that although she will miss her job at the chamber, she can’t wait to see what opportunities lie in the future.
Chamber Vice President Heather Garner said that while the chamber is sad to see Faircloth leave, they are excited for her as she takes the next step in her professional career.
The chamber is currently accepting applications for a new executive director. Anyone interested in applying for the position should send their resume to director@deslogechamber.com.
