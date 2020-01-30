Chamber Project to take the stage at Jefferson College

The Jefferson College PACE (Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment) event series will continue with a performance by the instrumental ensemble Chamber Project Saint Louis on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater on the Hillsboro campus.
Titled “Recess: A Playful Program of Music for Winds,” the concert is inspired by local composer L.J. White’s duet for clarinets, “Big Fish” and will also feature a new piece titled “I Don’t Wanna Dance,” that White was commissioned to write for this concert. The program will also feature compositions by Valerie Coleman and some beloved music for winds not often heard. Selections will include “Big Fish” by L.J. White, “Sixtuor” by Jean Françaix, “I Don’t Wanna Dance,” by L.J. White, and “Tzigane” by Valerie Coleman.
The ensemble’s mission is to embrace the communicative and collaborative nature of chamber music to create interactive performances reflecting a 21st-century audience, and create partnerships with both traditional and non-traditional venues, all types of artists, institutions, and the community.
Chamber Project Saint Louis musicians will include Ann Choomack on flute, Cally Banham on oboe, Dana Hotle on clarinet, Tzuying Huang on clarinet/bass clarinet, Ellen Conners on bassoon, and Tricia Jöstlein on horn. To learn more about the ensemble, visit chamberprojectstl.org.
Advance tickets are on sale for $5 general admission and $2 for students and senior citizens. All individual advance tickets must be purchased in person at the cashier’s window. Tickets will also be available at the door.
A free interactive masterclass featuring the performers will be held prior to the concert at 5 p.m.
For detailed information about other upcoming PACE performances/times, visit the Jefferson College website at www.jeffco.edu/PACE. Additional information about purchasing PACE event tickets is also available by calling (636) 481-3123.
The Jefferson College campus is smoke-free and tobacco-free, including e-cigarettes.
