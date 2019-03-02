An official signing of the Strategic Alliance Memorandum between the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration was held Friday afternoon at Long Memorial Hall in Farmington.
The alliance has as its prominent purpose to offer training opportunities for Farmington business owners that will allow for the growth and overall improvement of the city’s small business sector and through that build the economic base of the community, as well as provide increased employment opportunities for the area’s workforce. It has been touted by both organizations as the first such alliance to take place in the state of Missouri, and most probably in the entire United States.
In addition to SBA Regional Administrator Tom Salisbury and District Director Maureen Brinkley, along with Laura Raymer and Candy Zarcone with Farmington’s regional chamber of commerce, the program featured special guests U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-8th District.
Brinkley, who has been with the SBA since starting work with the federal agency as a 17-year-old clerk 52 years ago, explained the importance of the alliance between the two bodies at the Feb. 21 chamber business luncheon held at the Centene Center. Friday, she covered much of the same ground in an abbreviated fashion.
Speaking of her growing friendship since meeting Zarcone following a speaking engagement in Hillsboro, Brinkley said, “You know, sometimes you meet a person and you just know that it feels right. There was something about the energy that she had and the energy that I had. She called me probably a couple of days later, and as we talked, I realized that not only did we share a kindred spirit, a religious bond, but we were two women who were on a mission. A mission to help our small businesses in our communities grow.
“As we spoke more and more and more, we exchanged ideas, exchanged suggestions and she invited me — back last July — to speak at the luncheon last week. But it didn’t just stop there. For some reason we could not stop talking about our intent to help the small businesses grow down here. Every time that Candy and I have gotten together, each of us has come up with something new — something exciting that we can do to help this community grow. She and Laura have a heart for the mission.”
After Salisbury introduced Blunt to the 60 or so people in attendance, the senator said, “Sort of a new training moment is how do we get people who already have a job more ready for the job they already have? An economy where people have money in their pocket. There’s a greater likelihood that they’ll get a promotion than that they’ll get fired.
“It’s a different economy than we’ve been in for a while and it makes a difference in how often people get a haircut and how often people buy a new car — or a newer car. It gets that economy started. What Jason [Smith] and all of us work together on with a job-creating tax bill has also been met by a much better view of regulation.”
Blunt also noted improvements in health care and mental health care — two areas of the economy that he said are vitally important to the Parkland.
“One of my big issues is trying to be sure we continue to move forward in treating mental health like all other health issues,” he said. “This is a community that would have more understanding of that than almost any other place in our state. We need to be thinking about how we’re going to be making all of those things work together.
“Obviously, based on what I’ve heard here today and knew before I came today, just the fact that this partnership — this understanding — is so unique means that a lot of people right here in Farmington are thinking about how we can make the most of putting the things together that work for us and how can we raise that flag that lets people know that we are one of those communities. Clearly, this partnership agreement today gives that strong sign that this is exactly what people in Farmington want to have happen. That’s exactly what we should want to have happen in our state. I’m delighted to be here.”
After being introduced to the crowd by Raymer of the chamber, Smith expressed his enthusiasm about the alliance being made between the civic organization and the SBA.
“This is a special day,” he said. “Small businesses are the cornerstone of our economy. Ninety-five percent of every business in the United States of America is a small business. I was reading something the other day that seven out of 10 new jobs are created from small businesses. What we are doing today is all about the partnership with the Farmington Chamber and the SBA to help our small businesses here in St. Francois County.
“It’s an incredible story of how we got to this day that started with some incredible employees of the Farmington chamber that went up to Jefferson County to an event that Sen. Blunt helped get started with the SBA. Candy got the information and came down here and worked with the SBA and fought for it. She saw the need to help small business owners — which is incredible. That is the work ethic of the people who live in the 8th District of Missouri that Sen. Blunt and I have the opportunity to serve.”
The program ended with the signing of the memorandum by SBA representatives Salisbury and Brinkley and the chamber’s Raymer and Zarcone, along with Sen. Blunt and U.S. Rep. Smith. Also signing their names to the agreement were Missouri Representatives Dale Wright, R-Farmington, and Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, who were present at the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.