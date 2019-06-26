{{featured_button_text}}
Chamber seeks volunteers for Saturday's Firecracker Run

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce is still around seven volunteers short for the annual Firecracker Run scheduled for Saturday. 

 File Photo

Preparations for Saturday's 16th Annual Firecracker Run are in high gear, but the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce is still short about seven volunteers to help with the event.

The annual event consists of a one-mile/5k run or walk that begins and ends at Central High School in Park Hills.

“We are looking for seven individuals who will help direct our runners along the course while ensuring their safety,” said Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman.

Course monitors will meet at 7:30 a.m. at Central High School to be quickly briefed on their duties and given their special goodie bags. Once the meeting is over, the volunteers will head to their assigned locations where they will keep an eye on runners. 

Volunteer monitors’ duties will be finished between 10 and 10:30 a.m. 

“Course monitors are some of our most important volunteers and we need a lot of them,” said Coleman.

The chamber of commerce holds the annual run to benefit its scholarship fund which provides a graduating Central High School student who will be attending Mineral Area College, Central Methodist University or Missouri Baptist University with a $2,000 scholarship to assist with tuition, books or other college necessities.

Anyone interested in volunteering some time to help to ensure the needed posts are covered and all of the event participants are being protected can contact the chamber offices at 573-431-1051.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

