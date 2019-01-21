A university economics professor offered his predictions regarding the nation’s future economic growth when he served as guest speaker at the January meeting of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce held Thursday at the Centene Center.
Dr. David Yaskewich, associate professor of economics at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, began his presentation by summing up 2018 as “a pretty good year,” and prognosticating that 2019 would likely see continued economic growth, if at a somewhat slower pace.
“Currently, we are in the second longest period of uninterrupted economic growth known for the United States,” he said. “We’re continuing to grow and are forecast to see continued growth this year. [In] June 2019, if we continue to see growth, we will tie and then break the record for the longest period of uninterrupted economic expansion. So, that’s pretty exciting to think about where we are currently in the business cycle from an historical standpoint.”
According to Yaskewich, if you were to take the country’s average economic growth each year since World War II — including the good years, bad years, booms and recessions — the average annual growth rate of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) would be 2 percent.
“Any number 3 percent or higher means a good number for the United States,” he explained, noting that in 2018 the country saw a 4.2 percent growth in the second quarter.
“That was a good quarter,” he said. “Also, the third quarter we saw growth a little bit above 3 percent. Those were considered strong growth rates for the U.S.
"The question is can we continue that? Some skeptics might say that a lot of the growth we saw that was strong in 2018 might have had to do with the temporary tax cuts or a temporary boost in federal spending and the continuation of low interest rates.
"Some might think that this might now be something we’d expect to see in the near future. We might see growth weaken a little bit.”
Yaskewich’s research indicates that the growth rate for the coming year is expected to be somewhat slower compared to last year.
“We’ll see something between 2.5 and 2.8 percent,” he said. “Again, the story is that we’re forecasting continued growth, but at a slower pace. The labor market appears to be strong.
"If we were to ask what’s the real strength of the economy right now, both from a national and local perspective, it would be the strong labor market.
“Unemployment is at historical lows. In the last quarter we’ve seen unemployment for the U.S. be about 3.8 percent. Unemployment is expected to stay low for the coming year. Again, that’s a good sign of things that are coming in 2019.”
Yaskewich explained that a net gain of 200,000 jobs per month is a healthy sign for the U.S. labor market.
“If we see a number of 200,000 or more, that would be considered a good number,” he said. “The new labor market data comes out the first Friday of every month.
"Anything less would be somewhat weak and anything higher would be really good. You’ll notice that the one for December, when the new job numbers came out, we had 300,000 new jobs announced for that month and that was something that really got the stock market excited. It was unexpectedly high.”
Yaskewich expects that the job numbers may turn out being a little lower overall this year, but that inflation will remain low — somewhere around the 2 percent range.
Following the presentation, Laura Raymer, director of events and program marketing for the Farmington Regional Chamber, introduced Harry Peterson as the new chairman of the organization’s board of directors and asked board member Becky Thompson, who is leaving the board, to swear in the 2019 members.
Prior to the close of Thursday’s luncheon, Raymer pointed out that attendance at the meeting was higher than any other January meeting she could recall.
