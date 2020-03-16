Chambers cancelling, assessing upcoming events

In an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Farmington Regional Chamber announced Monday it is postponing all events until further notice. Other local chamber directors said they are reviewing options with their respective boards.
Gov. Mike Parson has strongly recommended gatherings of 50 or more people be cancelled or postponed. He said this morning that a sixth Missourian (Greene County) was identified as having contracted COVID-19.
The MAAA Superintendent Association announced late Sunday night it would close 12 area schools beginning Wednesday until April 6 or, if necessary, a later date if COVID-19 developments warrant further closure.
Farmington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candy Hente said, while there are no confirmed cases in St. Francois County yet reported, the recommendations by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) informed the board’s decision. “We feel this action is warranted,” she said.
“We will continue to work and serve our members remotely via email and web conferencing as needed. We are fortunate to live in a time of great technology that can continue to connect us when it may not be wise to meet face to face,” she said. “In this time of uncertainty, we believe the chamber can best serve businesses and the community by being a conduit of reliable information.”
Updates on rescheduling will be made available on FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. For more information, contact the Farmington Regional Chamber at 573-756-3615.
Park Hills Chamber of Commerce cancelled its meeting for Tuesday, since it was going to be held at Mineral Area College. MAC has shut down its campus this week. Park Hills Chamber Executive Director Tammi Coleman said Monday morning a decision hadn't been reached yet regarding First Friday in April.
Cheri Henderson, executive director of Desloge Chamber of Commerce, said her board members were texting back and forth this morning to discuss upcoming events, as well. The only upcoming, large-gathering event was going to be the April 7 members’ meeting, and it has been cancelled.
“June 8 is our next event, and that’s the golf tournament,” she said. “We’ll continue to plan for that until we see what happens closer to that date. This is all so new to us, we’re just making decisions as we go.”
Henderson said she’d set a personal goal to visit every business that belongs to the Desloge Chamber, but for now, she’s put that project on hold. “Obviously, given the times, that can be put on the backburner for now,” she said.
Henderson said Monday morning the Missouri Chamber of Commerce was hosting a conference call at 4 p.m. in the afternoon regarding COVID-19 and the resources available to Missouri employers. The call was exclusively for local chamber leaders who belong to the Missouri Chamber Federation.
Those scheduled to speak during the teleconference included:
- Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry
- Rob Dixon, director, Missouri Department of Economic Development
- Anna Hui, director, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
- Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
The Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Regional Engagement Team was going to be discussing ways to use their services in the upcoming weeks.
“It’s going to be so important to have resources available for businesses small and large in the wake of COVID-19 closures and precautions that need to be taken to prevent the spread,” Henderson said.
Leigha Head, executive director with Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce, said Monday morning her board members were meeting at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon to discuss the viability of future chamber events, such as their next monthly meeting on March 25.
A forum for North County School Board candidates was scheduled for Bonne Terre Chamber’s March 25 meeting at Heritage Hall. The Desloge Chamber’s recent meet-the-candidates forum for the North County candidates was held during their monthly meeting on March 3, and brought out hundreds of people.
