Chambers cancelling, assessing upcoming events

Updates on rescheduling will be made available on FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. For more information, contact the Farmington Regional Chamber at 573-756-3615.

Park Hills Chamber of Commerce cancelled its meeting for Tuesday, since it was going to be held at Mineral Area College. MAC has shut down its campus this week. Park Hills Chamber Executive Director Tammi Coleman said Monday morning a decision hadn't been reached yet regarding First Friday in April.

Cheri Henderson, executive director of Desloge Chamber of Commerce, said her board members were texting back and forth this morning to discuss upcoming events, as well. The only upcoming, large-gathering event was going to be the April 7 members’ meeting, and it has been cancelled.

“June 8 is our next event, and that’s the golf tournament,” she said. “We’ll continue to plan for that until we see what happens closer to that date. This is all so new to us, we’re just making decisions as we go.”