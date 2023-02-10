At the monthly Desloge Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, the chamber heard from two new doctors at Parkland Health Center about American Heart Month, followed by some Heart Healthy Trivia. The board also swore in new officers and new members on the board of directors.

February is American Heart Month, giving people a chance to focus on cardiovascular health.

Physician Services Coordinator Paige Peterson introduced the two new doctors, Dr. Uchenne Mbaraonye and Dr. Hannah Vetter.

Mbaraonye moved to the United States from Nigeria when she was 17, and is now a primary care physician with a specialization in internal medicine. Having attended medical school in Harrogate, Tennessee, Mbaraonye did her residency in Houston, Texas, and has lived in Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and now, Missouri. Mbaraonye said she approaches medicine as an exercise in teamwork, with the doctor and the patient working together to find out what works best for the patient.

In honor of American Heart Month, Mbaraonye described ways to decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease. Tips included exercising regularly, eating healthier, using moderation when drinking alcohol, and encouraging people to find a primary care physician (PCP).

“I encourage everyone to find a PCP if you don’t have one. Find them while you’re healthy and not when you’re sick,” suggested Mbaraonye, “because then you’re anxious and it becomes an emergency, but you never know how long it takes to get (one).”

Dr. Hannah Vetter is an OB-GYN originally from Baldwin. Vetter did her schooling at A.T. Still University in Kirksville and her residency training in Indianapolis. Vetter sees patients for gynecological and obstetric issues such as birth control counseling, pelvic pain, fertility problems and pap smears.

Cardiovascular disease is one of three leading causes of maternal morbidity and mortality in the United States, she said, along with preeclampsia and other hypertensive disorders in pregnancy.

There are ways to stay heart-healthy during pregnancy, she said, including maintaining an exercise regimen. Vetter said 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week is encouraged. If a woman is pregnant but doesn't normally exercise, it is recommended to start doing 10 to 20 minutes of low-intensity exercise three times a week before building up from there.

Vetter also suggested pursuing a well-balanced diet, including fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, protein and oils.

“That brings me to fish oil. A lot of people have some misconceptions about how much or what kind of seafood they can have in pregnancy,” said Vetter. “Fish oil can reduce the rates of pre-term birth, allergy and atopic disease in a newborn baby and may reduce rates of preeclampsia.”

Suggestions for fish include two to three servings of low-mercury fish per week, such as salmon, snapper, trout, mussels and oysters.

At the end of the chamber meeting, Vice President Mandi Herzog, Secretary Dustin Kopp, and Directors Ashley Bales and Jonathan Steffan were all sworn in by Becky Laubringer, director of the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center.

In upcoming chamber events, the annual trivia night is set for Feb. 24 at the Lincoln Street Event Center in Desloge. This year’s theme is Mardi Gras. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. If interested, teams can register by emailing director@deslogechamber.com.