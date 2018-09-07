A little over two weeks since a four-and-a-half-hour meeting took place at Bismarck’s old train depot resulting in the resignation of six police officers reportedly unhappy with the city’s new police chief, five of the six are waiting for a city meeting to find out if their rescinded resignations might mean they’ll get their old jobs back.
The city has had some tension with the police department over the past four months since Police Chief Robert Sanzotera announced his resignation in the board of aldermen meeting where he read a three-page letter aloud complaining of poor communication and relations with Mayor Seth Radford and the board.
After Sanzotera’s resignation, Radford and the city aldermen held several meetings with the department’s part-time officers seemingly in an attempt to heal any rifts among them.
As relations seemed to be improving between the city and the department, the board of aldermen approved the hiring of Steven Poole as the new police chief. Prior to accepting the job at Bismarck, he had been an officer with the Park Hills Police Department.
Apparent ongoing conflicts between Poole and his officers came to a head after he placed part-time Officer Jennifer Hulsey on suspension after she left the city while on patrol one evening to assist state family services workers on a call to a home in Iron Mountain Lake.
At the Aug. 22 meeting, members of the community, as well as city officers, were invited to meet in private session with the board of aldermen in order to air out any complaints. After the board said they would not make any decisions about complaints made against the police chief, and did not assure the officers any protection from discipline by Poole until a decision was made, six part-time officers submitted their resignations and turned in their badges.
Mayor Radford, who was unable to attend the Aug. 22 meeting after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized earlier that day, is now at home recuperating and contends no decisions will be made concerning Poole or the reinstatement of the five officers — all personnel issues — until the Sept. 20 board of aldermen meeting. (Note: This is a change from the original meeting date of Sept. 13).
“We’re still operating at optimal performance here," Poole said. "We have brought on additional part-time employees, but we still have one full-time vacancy — and that was a vacancy we had prior to any of these actions happening. That’s not a vacancy created in any way, shape or form by the resignations. I don’t know how long that vacancy has been open, but we still have it."
As far as the police officers who rescinded their resignations, Poole said nothing has changed. They will still have to wait until the next meeting of the city aldermen to find out their employment status.
“It’s my understanding that it will be addressed by the city council members,” he said. “They’re going to make some sort of decision about the rescinding of the resignations.”
Poole has stated he will leave the decision completely in the hands of Mayor Radford and the board of aldermen. He does, however, say his new officers are working out well.
“People here in town have been responding to them OK,” Poole said. “They’ve not been met by any hostility and it’s important, I think, to mention that these are not rookie officers. These officers who are working with us now are veteran officers from surrounding departments and I think their willingness to come over and take a position with our department reflects our good relationship with all of the surrounding departments.”
Asked about the response he’s received from the community since the Aug. 22 meeting, Poole said, “The city has been supportive — both the board of aldermen and the community — of the day-to-day actions of the police department. We’re operating just fine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.