In an effort to bridge the divide between the rock bottoms of drug addiction and returning to normal life, a group has opened a faith-based place of recovery in Park Hills known as the House of Esther.
Jennifer Cate, Brian Underwood and his wife, Carrie, are currently spearheading a residential program for women in the area who are coming out of addiction treatment programs. The program is part of LifeSavers Ministries and aims to get recovering women back on their feet and joining society as functioning members.
After struggling with drug and alcohol addictions for 20 years, Brian finally found something to grab a hold of in his fight for sobriety and a return to normal life. He had been in and out of traditional treatment programs for years and noticed gaps in the support systems available for those in recovery.
“I overdosed one night and I got on my knees and started talking to God. God lead me to this place … a faith-based program in Charlotte, Arkansas.
“I left there and had to go to prison,” he said. “I came out of prison and came back here where God placed it on my heart to open a place to help men and women who struggle drugs and alcohol.”
Brian, who is the director of the program, went on to explain that they had revamped the Lifesavers Ministry in their church in Arkansas.
“We didn’t know what to take on next,” he said. “We knew that we had to help people and that St. Francois County had a real problem with drugs and alcohol so this is what God put on our hearts to do.”
Opened on May 1, the House of Esther was a collaborative effort of not only the three program operators but also received a large amount of help from Christian Life Church in Farmington, as well as generous donations from many area residents.
They’ve started with a recovery house for women, which is how the Underwoods met Cate. She had come to the area from Arkansas where she was a director at a women’s faith-based program known as Agape House.
Previously, Cate was also in the grips of addiction for some 20 years.
“I had been in and out of treatment over and over,” said Cate. “Jesus is what finally did it for me.”
Cate said after she got sober for the final time, she found options to be limited.
“I didn’t have anywhere to go,” Cate explained. “ I ended up staying at Agape House even after I had completed my treatment.”
Cate was eventually able to get back on her feet and is the house manage of the House of Esther.
Carrie, who is the assistant director of the program, said this creates a common substance abuse cycle.
“A lot of times, relapse happens pretty quick,” said Carrie. “People who are suffering from addiction will go back to the same place they were at which is not a place they need to be but they have no other options.
“There’s not a lot of transition homes and there are no faith-based ones that we know of in the area,” said Carrie. “There’s a lot of clinical programs but when Brian went through the faith-based recovery program, everything changed.”
Carrie said that everything the couple had ever hoped for came true after Brian’s recovery.
Through fundraising and donations, they were able to purchase the brick apartment complex located next door to Sonic and set into motion the beginning stages of what they hope will be an influential program in the area. They continue fundraising year round and are always open to donations of any kind.
The group held a Recovery Rally on June 20 at Christian Life Church in Farmington. Events like that one planned are how the facility operates and hopes to grow.
The facility has 24 beds of which four are currently open. They said they hope to have a full residential facility open by the end of the year. The treatment periods are a minimum of 60 days at the facility.
Those wishing to enter the program will have to have just completed a minimum of a 30-day treatment program as well as go through an application process. They currently don’t have the means to support children and pets are not allowed.
Program participants are also expected to acquire and maintain employment, a checking account, and all the other things that come with living independently, which is the program's ultimate goal.
Additionally, residents of the recovery house will be required to attend church services, some Bible studies, and volunteer some of their time helping their community.
Volunteering at food pantries is one way to give back to the community that is acceptable by the program standards.
The program ultimately hopes to deal with some of the underlying issues that perpetuate addiction by providing support and structure to those in recovery through a non-judgmental Christian approach.
For more information about the LifeSavers Ministry or The House of Esther, contact the team at 573-330-5235 or bcunderwood@clcfarmington.com.
