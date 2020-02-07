They are a vital part of education. From implementing programs to actively helping students to creating partnerships with parents and community organizations, school counselors are an integral part of our nation’s schools.
This week is National School Counseling Week. It’s celebrated every February to show the positive and critical role these people play within our school systems.
This year’s School Counseling Week theme is “School Counselors: Helping Build Better Humans.” Each day of counselor’s week also has a specific theme. Today’s theme is perhaps the most appropriate one for school counselors: “Be the change in the world.”
Andrea Simily is the counselor at West County High School. She worked for 15 years at North County before joining the West County staff. Previously she worked for Children’s Services and then as a supervisor.
“Working in the field of social work gave me experience and insight as to what many students in the local community deal with on a daily basis that the general population is unaware of,” she said. “I feel this has made me better equipped to serve my students and provide them with assistance and opportunities that they deserve.”
She earned her master’s degree in counselor education and passed the state certification test. She is also a school psychological examiner for grades K-12 and administers IQ tests.
The real reason Simily became a school counselor is because she loves making connections with kids and seeing them grow as unique individuals.
“My goal has always been to help others reach their full potential and know that they have a support system available to reach their goals,” said Simily.
She said people don’t realize that being a school counselor is not an 8-to-3 job because they think about their students “all the time, whether they are at work or not.”
School counselors tackle many roles in their schools. They teach lessons and curriculum to their students.
As an elementary counselor, Simily taught her kids behavior and coping skills and about friendship issues.
Her first year as an elementary counselor was 16 years ago. She made a connection with a first-grade student who visited her frequently throughout elementary school. Simily saw him a few years ago at a local store. She hadn’t seen him since he was a young child at school, yet he called her by name and came up to her to give her a hug. He told her how much he appreciated her as his counselor and helping him when he needed it.
“That was a special moment that reminded me that my actions make a difference and I was right where I needed to be in my career,” said Simily.
While working as an elementary counselor, Simily worked with her fourth-grade students to help them complete a career self-portrait and job application. At their senior graduation, she gave them that project and always received positive feedback from her students. They really enjoyed reflecting on their career goals from when they were fourth graders.
At the high school level, she helps students with attendance and grade concerns as well as college and career planning.
Counselors frequently work through their lunch because their days are so busy. But regardless of the long, stressful hours, Simily loves to see her students set goals for themselves, work hard to attain their goals and see the “end product.”
“At the elementary level, I loved to see kids use the skills I taught them and to work out a problem with a friend or to see my students complete their Read, Right, Run program throughout the school year,” she said. “As a high school counselor, I’m sure seeing my first group of seniors receive their diplomas will be pretty special.”
She offered some important advice to parents: always stay involved in their children’s education, regardless of their age or grade level.
“I feel fortunate to have spent the first 15 years of my career at North County where I was given the opportunity to work with outstanding students and top-notch educators who have been lifelong friends,” she said. “I feel especially blessed to finish out my career at West County, an amazing school district that has welcomed me with open arms.”
She said the students, staff, administration, school board and the learning environment in general “are just truly awesome. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Lori Kohm, a school counselor at North County High School, is a true Raider. She started in kindergarten, graduated in 1988, substituted and then began teaching at the district. Her children also graduated from North County. Her parents, Bill and Doris Hill, were long-time North County educators. They worked for 31 years in the district. Her father was a junior high counselor and her mother was a junior high librarian.
“I tell my students I bleed blue and gold,” she said.
Kohm has been employed at North County for 18 years. She worked for seven years as a special education teacher, one year as middle school counselor and has served as high school counselor since then. She also does the MOSIS state reporting and oversees the Student Information System software for the district. In addition, she is a READ night school teacher.
As a high school counselor, Kohm usually works with about half of the students in grades 9-11, about 350 students. However, the senior counselor passed away unexpectedly in early September, so Kohm and the school’s other counselor have been working with the seniors this year until a retired counselor was hired to assist them.
Kohm said she has always had the desire to help people. She recalled many camps she attended during her high school years where she learned skills which would help her return to her school and implement programs that were designed to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention as well as drug education programs.
“We would present to children in the elementary and have parent nights sharing important information,” she said. “This was something I was very involved in.”
She and her good friend returned to school one year after attending Regional Teen Institute and presented an idea to their principal at the time about a new Positive Attitude Leaders program.
Years later, this program is still active at North County High School – the same place where Kohm attended high school.
“Those experiences had an important impact on my life and desire to serve and help others,” she said.
Kohm recalled one time when her mother asked her what she wanted to do for her career.
“I told her I was going to be a social worker for terminally ill children at St. Jude’s Hospital,” she said.
Then when Kohm went to Missouri State University – formerly Southwest Missouri State University when she attended – she became involved with the Boys and Girls Club where she donated her time to work with low-income students who needed mentoring. She was chosen as the “Volunteer of the Year” that year.
She loved the kids she worked with, but a girl named LaToya caught her attention. She was the daughter of a single mom, had an infant sister and their father was not in the picture. They lived in low-income housing in Springfield. LaToya had a “huge amount of talent but no one to instill confidence within her.”
As Kohm worked with LaToya, she noticed the girl had a big chip on her shoulder. But as they worked together, Kohm was slowly able to make a connection with the young girl and became like a big sister to her.
When Kohm got married, LaToya was a junior bridesmaid in her wedding. She and her husband visit LaToya in Kansas where she lives with her great aunt.
Kohm also worked at the vocational assessment center at Graff Technical School, a division of the newly-created Ozark Technical College where high school special education students from local high schools participated in week-long vocational testing to help determine future occupation outlooks that matched their skill levels. She had the opportunity to get to know the students over their four-day stay and was able to create bonds with some of the students. They invited her to watch their Special Olympics events. This opened her eyes and helped her create a love for all students. She recalled watching a bowling event and going to a gymnasium to watch “a sweet boy, Michael, play basketball.”
“I have always been one who has empathy for others and is truly altruistic by nature,” she said. “I love doing things for others without expecting anything in return.”
Kohm’s mother has always told her daughter that she roots for the underdog. And since becoming a school counselor, she is able to help students find their voice and advocate for them.
Growing up, Kohn had a school counselor “front and center” in her life. Her father was one for 27 years at North County. He was a classroom teacher for four years.
The role of counselor is something she loved from a young age. She remembers going to the junior high school in the summertime to help her dad prepare for the new school year. She pretended to “set up shop” in the outer office and pretend to be his secretary.
Kohm recalls how different student scheduling is today from what is was years ago. When her dad was counselor, every student had an index card and their schedules written out on paper. When it came time to finalize teachers’ class rosters, it was a consuming process but Kohm loved it. They made room at home in the living room floor to manually sort all index cards. They called out students’ names, placed them in different teachers’ piles, and then finally collected them. Her dad checked all the information to ensure it was accurate. Although it took a great deal of time, Kohm learned how to schedule students’ classes “from one of the best in my opinion.”
To this day, working with her dad is one reason why Kohm feels she understands the scheduling process so well today.
Her dad passed away six years ago. It was during that time when she realized what a huge impact he had made on others. Although he was a quiet man, he was very caring and always concern about others.
Another counselor who has impacted her own life is Pat Rorex, Kohm’s high school counselor. She was fortunate to be able to work in the counseling office and get to know her more than other students.
“Mrs. Rorex inspired me to learn who I am and to be an empowering person,” she said. “I think that was one of the first times, besides my mother, that I admired a female role model for being a strong, independent woman. I remember checking in with her after graduation when I needed some direction or inspiring words. She meant so much to me.”
Kohm has held leadership positions in various organizations. She took on the role as technology/social media representative for the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association a few years ago. She is now president of the organization.
Through SEMOSCA, members have been able to implement programs and gain valuable information on important topics such as vaping, technology, global collaboration, therapy dog programs, college and career readiness, and more.
“My main goal for our region was to become a very tight-knit group that can become a support system for anyone needing assistance as well as increasing our membership to new heights,” she said.
Now with several years of experience as a school counselor, Kohm feels she is a better advocate for her students and their needs. She has a common message with a lot of her students and that is they “can be an empowered student who uses coping skills. By doing this and helping them learn what those skills are, they can apply their skills instead of falling apart because they cannot work through situations.”
Kohm said she is happiest in her job when she sees her students be successful.
“I love to see them display confidence and flash me a smile in the hallway, or to stop by and let me know things are going well,” she said. “I have students who have been in some low spots, but after working together, they are able to see the positives more easily.”
She recently had a student who was contemplating suicide. Fortunately, Kohm “reached her just in time.” She helped the student and her mother to obtain some resources. The student followed through with some services, and when she returned to school she was “radiating.” Kohm walked into the student’s classroom to discuss something with the teacher and do a non-verbal check-in with the student.
“She smiled and gave me a big hug and that was all I needed,” said Kohm. “It made me feel so good that I was able to catch her in time and helped her turn her life around.”
Like in any other profession, school counselors face good and bad days. There are plenty of challenges. Outcomes aren’t always positive. But it’s people like Simily and Kohm who are satisfied to change the world with one student at a time.
