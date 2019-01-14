Charges have been filed in connection with the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 8 outside Park Hills.
On Friday, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against a Bismarck man for delivery and manufacture of a controlled substance.
Garry Triplett, 32, of Bismarck, has been charged with two counts of class C felony delivery of a controlled substance, one count of class E felony delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of class D felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of class C felony manufacture of a controlled substance, and one count of class E felony unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Oct. 12, 2017, Triplett sold a quantity of substance for the amount of $250 at a location in Park Hills to a confidential informant working with the Mineral Area Drug Task Force. The substance was sent to the highway patrol lab and tested positive for methamphetamine.
The report states that on Oct. 18, 2017, the task force again utilized the same confidential informant to purchase another quantity of substance for $250, which again tested positive at the lab for methamphetamine.
The report continues to state that on Jan. 3 of this year, task force officials received photographs of Triplett with an AR-15 rifle and an AK-47 style rifle in his possession.
A computer search revealed that Triplett has previous felony convictions which prevented him from owning or possessing firearms.
On Jan. 4 an undercover officer made contact with Triplett. The report states that Triplett and the undercover officer discussed the photos of him with the guns.
The report also states that Triplett gave the officer a small amount of marijuana, and the officer observed a large amount of cash in Triplett’s possession.
During the officer's visit with Triplett, the report states that Triplett made a call and arranged with an individual to purchase meth, marijuana, and mushrooms that the individual planned to resell.
The report also states the officer observed meth, meth paraphernalia, and an AK-47 style rifle leaning against the wall while in the basement living area where Triplett was staying.
Based on the information provided, the report states that a search warrant was executed at the Hilltop Road residence in Park Hills. The homeowner, Michael Mobley, 53, was shot and killed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol during the execution of the warrant.
According to investigators, the SWAT team used emergency lights, sirens and a PA system to identify themselves as they arrived for the search warrant. Members of the team approached the residence while continuing to identify themselves through a patrol vehicle PA. After team members breached the front door, they observed a white male move toward the front door holding a rifle. The male failed to comply with commands to drop the weapon and began to raise it toward officers. A SWAT officer fired his weapon, striking the individual.
Four additional individuals exited the residence and were detained. Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad members deployed a mechanical robot to search for additional threats inside the residence. The armed person was found to be deceased. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.
The probable cause statement states that outside the basement door, a backpack was located that contained a one-pot meth lab.
Triplett has prior charges for felony C theft in 2006, for which he had a suspended execution of sentence (probation) which was revoked. Triplett served a 120-day shock incarceration in the Missouri Department of Corrections in 2010.
Triplett was also charged with possession with intent to manufacture, a class C felony, in 2005, where he received a five year suspended execution of sentence as well. His probation was revoked in 2011 on this charge and Triplett was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections.
Triplett is currently being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
