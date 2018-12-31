A Bonne Terre man is in custody following an officer-related shooting that happened Saturday in Washington County.
Jason Wilkerson, 21, of Bonne Terre, has been charged with four felonies due to an incident that occurred on Simpson Road in rural Washington County.
Wilkerson has been charged with felony assault in the first degree, felony armed criminal action, felony resisting arrest, and felony unlawful use of a weapon.
According to the probable cause statement issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 11710 Simpson Rd. in Cadet on Saturday to keep peace during a custody exchange.
While on the scene, deputies were advised that a man sitting in a vehicle on the side of the road had warrants for his arrest.
Two deputies made contact with man and at that time, he provided a fake Social Security number to the officers. One of the deputies advised the suspect that he would be detained until he could be properly identified.
According to court documents, the man then reached to his right side and pulled out a 9 mm handgun. He reportedly pointed the handgun at one of the deputies in a threatening manner.
According to the report, the deputy took cover behind the suspect’s vehicle, at which time the suspect turned and continued to point the gun at the deputy. The deputy fired three shots, striking the suspect twice.
The suspect then exited the vehicle and laid on the ground. He was taken into custody without further incident.
While being transported to the hospital, the report states, in the presence of medical personnel and a deputy Wilkerson stated that he was “really high on methamphetamine” and that he had snorted the drug. The suspect also reportedly stated that he “brought the gun because he was going to ‘Monkey Mountain.'"
According to the official report, Wilkerson admitted that he did draw his firearm and that he never intended to drop it, but that when the second shot hit him it was just a reaction.
Wilkerson also stated that when he got out of the vehicle he “didn’t know if he was going to run or fight,” however, once his hand dropped to his side he could not move it and decided to lay on the ground.
Wilkerson was currently on a two year bench probation on a 2016 misdemeanor stealing charge from Washington County. He had an active warrant on that case from Oct. 1, 2018, for failure to appear.
After being treated, he is being held at the Washington County Jail on $150,000 bond.
The Washington County sheriff indicated in a press release on Sunday that he requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate the incident. A spokesperson for the patrol indicated they were looking into the use of force portion of the incident at the request of the sheriff. The remaining of the case leading up to the shooting was being handled by the sheriff's department.
