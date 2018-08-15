Charges have been filed against the man who was allegedly involved in a police chase in mid July resulting in two officers being injured in separate accidents.
Brandon Molina, 27, of St. Louis, is being charged with two class E felonies of resisting arrest stemming from the July 12 incident, and will be facing further charges once the Desloge Police Department submits their report for review.
According to a probable cause statement presented to the prosecutor’s office from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Desloge Police Officer Brad Judge positively identified Molina as the driver of a silver Dodge Minivan driving on a street in Desloge.
When Judge turned on the lights and siren on his patrol car and tried to pull Molina over he failed to stop and increased his speed, driving recklessly through city streets. During the attempted traffic stop Judge’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle, which caused injuries to the officer.
A short time later, a concerned citizen reported what might be Molina’s minivan sitting roadside on Shannon Road. St. Francois County Deputy Josh Rennie responded to the location.
While responding, Rennie was driving southbound on U.S. 67 and attempted to make a righthand turn onto Shannon Road. He began skidding, traveled across Shannon Road, off the south edge of the road and struck an embankment.
The report said Rennie sustained a compression fracture to a disk in his lower back, possibly a broken hand and numerous scrapes and bruises.
Molina was later taken into custody. The van he had been driving was eventually found off Pratte Road. A nearby neighbor called it in and reported seeing two individuals, Molina and a woman, walking up the road away from where the van was parked.
Police kept attempint to locate Molina by "pinging" his cellphone and wound up catching him around 10 p.m. that same evening at an address in Farmington.
He was booked into the St. Francois County Jail on several outstanding warrants and a $10,000 bond for the new charges.
