A Washington County woman is facing a felony charge after emergency responders were called for a toddler overdosing on heroin/fentanyl.

Heather Politte, 25, of Cadet, is being charged with a Class B felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy/Captain Chris Barton, deputies were called to the area of Cannon Mines Road and Kirkwood Road on Friday afternoon at 4:13 p.m. for a 2-year-old girl who had ingested fentanyl/heroin.

“When deputies arrived along with the Washington County Ambulance District, the child was located with shallow breathing and in and out of consciousness,” Barton said. “Narcan/Naloxone and other life saving techniques were provided to the toddler.”

Barton said prior to leaving the scene, the toddler was alert and conscious.

“During the course of the investigation it was found that the child had located a 'bean,' or small bag of fentanyl/heroin, at an undisclosed location while in the presence of Politte, her mother,” Barton said. “Once Politte noticed the object in the child’s mouth there was an attempt to remove the bag, however it busted inside of the child’s mouth.”

Barton said Politte did not immediately seek medical help. He added she also admitted to buying the fentanyl/heroin at the undisclosed location the day before the overdose.

“The toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis by ambulance to be treated and was alert and conscious at the time of transport,” Barton said. “After being at the hospital for a couple of hours she (was) talking. They even sent me a photo of her eating.”

Barton said the Division of Family Services was contacted and they took custody of the little girl.

Politte was booked in the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

