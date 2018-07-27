Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Shared Blessings
A car show and barbecue this Saturday will benefit facility updates for Shared Blessings Transitional Ministry, Inc. in Bonne Terre.

 File Photo

A local ministry for area homeless is hosting a car show this weekend, with hopes of using the raised funds to work bettering the shelter’s facility.

Shared Blessings Transitional Ministry, Inc. Director Shelly Bess said a similar car show was hosted five years ago and a need arose this year with a local business owner stepping up to help out.

“We’re trying to raise funds to do the insulation in our building,” Bess said. “Kevin Bess called and said he would like to help us so he’s coordinated everything. Marler’s Towing, First State Community Bank and Auto Plaza are sponsoring it.”

The car show will be held Saturday at TitleMax in Desloge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with first, second and third place awards being given, in addition to a best of show award. The $20 registration fee will go toward Shared Blessings.

“We’ll also have barbecue pork steaks, brats, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the sides like coleslaw and baked beans,” Bess said. “We’ll also be having the barbecue available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

Shared Blessings is the only ministry of its kind in the area, providing support to some of the most vulnerable members of the Parkland community.

“Shared Blessings is a transitional housing ministry,” Bess said. “In less than 90 days, we try to help those that are homeless become self-sufficient, independent and living in their own homes. That’s done by donation. We’re not funded by government money of any type. Everything is done by volunteers.”

For those who would like to support Shared Blessings but can not make it out to the car show and barbecue this Saturday, donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 456, Bonne Terre, MO 63628. Bess said the public is also invited to tour the facility at 518 Grove Street in Bonne Terre.

Bess said she and the rest of the team at Shared Blessings are grateful to the organizers, sponsors and those who will take part in Saturday’s car show and barbecue.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

