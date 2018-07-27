A local ministry for area homeless is hosting a car show this weekend, with hopes of using the raised funds to work bettering the shelter’s facility.
Shared Blessings Transitional Ministry, Inc. Director Shelly Bess said a similar car show was hosted five years ago and a need arose this year with a local business owner stepping up to help out.
“We’re trying to raise funds to do the insulation in our building,” Bess said. “Kevin Bess called and said he would like to help us so he’s coordinated everything. Marler’s Towing, First State Community Bank and Auto Plaza are sponsoring it.”
The car show will be held Saturday at TitleMax in Desloge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with first, second and third place awards being given, in addition to a best of show award. The $20 registration fee will go toward Shared Blessings.
“We’ll also have barbecue pork steaks, brats, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the sides like coleslaw and baked beans,” Bess said. “We’ll also be having the barbecue available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Shared Blessings is the only ministry of its kind in the area, providing support to some of the most vulnerable members of the Parkland community.
“Shared Blessings is a transitional housing ministry,” Bess said. “In less than 90 days, we try to help those that are homeless become self-sufficient, independent and living in their own homes. That’s done by donation. We’re not funded by government money of any type. Everything is done by volunteers.”
For those who would like to support Shared Blessings but can not make it out to the car show and barbecue this Saturday, donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 456, Bonne Terre, MO 63628. Bess said the public is also invited to tour the facility at 518 Grove Street in Bonne Terre.
Bess said she and the rest of the team at Shared Blessings are grateful to the organizers, sponsors and those who will take part in Saturday’s car show and barbecue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.