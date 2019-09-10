{{featured_button_text}}
Chaumette Balloon Glow on the rise

Chaumette Vineyards and Winery will have their annual balloon glow Thursday and Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

 Submitted photo

Chaumette Vineyards and Winery will host its annual balloon glow Sept. 12-13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ryan Otto, Chaumette's vice president and chief operating officer, said the event is just as special for them as it is for the guests.

“We’re incredibly excited to see the look on our guests’ faces as they watch the balloons inflate and glow pre- and post-sunset while they enjoy wine, dinner, and the beautiful scenery on our patio,” Otto said.

This kid-friendly, pet-friendly event is open to the public, and blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Admission and parking are free. Balloons will remain tethered to the ground, and guests can take photographs and have their photograph taken in front of balloons.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Chaumette's famous wine and cuisine while watching the spectacular on-site scenery. Families with children of all ages are welcome.

Dining is available by reservation only at the on-site Grapevine Grill, rated one of the top winery restaurants in the nation by USA Today. For reservations at the restaurant or for accommodations at one of Chaumette's luxury villas, call 573-747-1000. For those without reservations, a food tent will be available for grab-and-go service. The tent will offer hamburgers, hotdogs, muffuletta sandwiches, jambalaya, cookies and chips. Chilled beverages (soda, water and limited wine & beer) will be served outside.

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is located at 24345 State Route WW, Ste. Genevieve. For more information, visit www.chaumette.com or call 573-747-1000.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

