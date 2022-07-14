Chautauqua has arrived

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members who gathered for dinner Wednesday night got a taste of what it was like to be a deputy in an underfunded sheriff’s department during an overview of the Proposition P ballot issue, which was followed by a Big River Chautauqua snack.

The monthly meeting was moved from its usual lunchtime spot to dinnertime at Heritage Hall to accommodate the three scholars who are portraying, through impersonation, iconic politician Robert F. Kennedy, 1970s rock icon “Mama” Cass Elliot and civil rights icon Rosa Parks for the annual (except during a pandemic) Big River Chautauqua. The event was slated to begin Thursday night and will continue Friday and Saturday nights under the big tent in Veterans Park, behind City Hall on Allen Street.

Each night of Chautauqua begins at 5:30 p.m. with concessions and drinks, entertainment and warm-up performances. Then, about 7:30 p.m., a scholar will take the stage to take on the life of the person whose biography they’ve intensely studied. After they’re finished impersonating the historic figure, they take questions from the audience.

Robert F. Kennedy was slated for Thursday night, “Mama” Cass Elliot is scheduled Friday night and civil rights icon Rosa Parks is going to be featured as part of the Joe and Marietta Layden memorial-sponsored performance on Saturday night.

The man playing Kennedy, Robert Meier, is the chairman of Fine and Performing Arts at Owens Community College in Northwest Ohio. He has directed 19 student productions at the school and has adapted and directed texts for the stage, including Washington Irving's “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “American Salvage” by Bonnie Jo Campbell. In 2017, Meier was awarded a grant by Ohio Humanities to pilot the state's first Chautauqua training program for new scholars learning to develop original solo performances based on historical figures.

He started performing on the Chautauqua circuit with a solo performance he developed around a young George Armstrong Custer during the Civil War. He remembered his first performance in Cincinnati, where he first became acquainted with some of the hardcore history buffs who gravitate to Chautauqua.

“I was fortunate enough to have a costume designer who knew a bit about the military garb at the time,” Meier said. “I still had no context and only a slightly more familiar idea of how to spell the world ‘Chautauqua,’ and I saw there were Civil War reenactors sitting in the audience in the front row. I was very, very curious about what was going on, and what they were doing was counting the buttons on my uniform.

“I was relieved by two things: One, that if there was a mistake, it was the costume designer’s fault, and two, I outranked them all.” The audience laughed.

Meier said he’s grown to appreciate the engagement with the audience that Chautauqua affords – unlike theater, it affords “communion” with the audience, an engagement with and among the audience that theater’s structure doesn’t usually allow.

As Kennedy, he’d be focusing on the man who served as attorney general under his brother, President John F. Kennedy, and was campaigning for the presidency when, like his brother, he was fatally shot during a public event.

Meier, who was joined for the evening by his young daughter, said they drove to Bonne Terre from Ohio and had to make a stop in Indianapolis at 17th and Broadway. That was where, on April 4, 1968, after hearing Martin Luther King had been assassinated in Memphis, a presidential-campaigning Kennedy insisted on speaking, despite concerns from his security detail and campaign handlers who were nervous there would be major unrest.

”The mayor of Indianapolis said, ‘You can't speak at 17th and Broadway, there's going to be riots. It's going to be violent. You can't go,’ and Robert Kennedy showed a fierce and creative imagination and said, ‘I'm going to speak.’” Meier said the Landmark for Peace Memorial monument depicts RFK with a hand outstretched, not quite touching that of Martin Luther King’s.

“Robert Kennedy said, ‘Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change,’” Meier said. “So you'll hear some political talk from Robert F. Kennedy and the whole performance is set up as if he is running for the Democratic nomination, but he’ll share stories about his kinship with his brother. There will be a section about the Cuban Missile Crisis. You hear about the world of 1968 from the year 2022, and you see there are challenges and there are serious concerns that have some parallel.”

Changing times are what the scholar playing “Mama” Cass Elliot said she will underscore. Karen Vuranch’s Friday night portrayal of Cass Elliot is one of several iconic women she’s portrayed at Big River Chautauqua over its 27-year history.

She has written two plays about women in history, “Coal Camp Memories” about life in the West Virginia coalfields and “Homefront” about women in World War II. She is a recently-retired college professor, having taught theatre at Concord University, a West Virginia State University, and has directed more than 30 productions. Vuranch also taught classes in Appalachian studies and is a professional storyteller who performs at more than 200 colleges, libraries, schools and conferences each year.

“My journey started when I was a student at Ashland University. At that time, I double majored in social work and theater. People said, ‘What are you going to do with that?’ And I said, ‘I'm going to do socially relevant theater,’” she said. “I had no idea what that meant, but I am. Because that’s what Chautauqua is, it’s about socially-relevant issues about community. It’s not only about people in the audience, but bringing together a community of ideas. When I found Chautauqua, I truly found my voice.”

The woman who will portray civil rights activist Rosa Parks, Sherrie Tolliver, is a native Clevelander whose 40-year career as an actor, writer, director, stand-up comic and history interpreter has taken her around the globe. She has performed in major theatre productions and is a certified history interpreter. As member of the group Women in History, she has brought to life the stories of intrepid American women such as Ida B. Wells, Madam C.J. Walker and Elizabeth Keckley. She holds a bachelor’s degree in acting from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, with a minor in African-American History.

At the Heritage Hall podium, she first made it clear she wanted to thank St. Francois County Sgt. Tim Harris, who earlier in the evening gave a presentation on Prop P, which would raise the sales tax to better fund the sheriff’s department to more adequate levels.

“I want to thank you for your service,” she said to the law enforcement officer. “And I want to thank your department for their service. I wish I could have recorded what you said, because… well, thank you.” The audience broke into supportive applause.

“Rosa Parks,” Tolliver continued when the applause abated, “…She was arrested by the police -- but that’s another story,” she finished quickly, as the audience chuckled.

Tolliver said she was pretty sure everyone was familiar with Parks’ history as an activist who was arrested for not moving to the back of the bus, that she was arrested, it led to the bus boycott and touched off a massive civil right movement that’s still moving today.

But, she said, Chautauqua seems to be especially geared to the “history nerd.”

“The love of history, combined with the love of sharing real stories about real Americans with people who are interacting with you -- that's the sweet spot,” Tolliver said. “We're all trained actors. We love the magic of theater and creating that other world, we’re up here and you're out there.

“But when you're telling a real story about a real person, it connects in a different way.”

In addition to sharing Rosa Parks’ well-known history, Tolliver said she’s looking forward to filling in the personal gaps, to solidify the audience’s impression of the woman as a whole — the public and the personal.

“She made a lot of sacrifices. She endured a lot of very difficult circumstances, but she was a very quiet, dignified a woman who was committed to beliefs that she brought up with her from childhood,” she said. “It's amazing because, her childhood was a childhood that will teach you not to believe in yourself.

“In spite of that, she and many others said, ‘Well, no, I think I do have the right to be a citizen, to be a human being and be treated like everybody else.’”

Tolliver said, being a history nerd, she visited the Library of Congress to review Parks’ correspondence that had been recently donated, and was pleasantly surprised when the archivist warmly greeted her. “For history nerds, librarians are our people,” she said. “Most people might not have a fervor for history, they have fervors for other things. But to actually hold the birthday card she sent to her husband, to see the letter her niece sent her when she moved to Detroit … Those moments go into our performance.”

Thanking the Big River Chautauqua committee for making the event possible, she also appreciated the sponsors “and thinking that this is important enough that I can get paid to do it and share it with you and that you can come for free because it’s important.”

Earlier in the evening, Sgt. Harris provided an overview of Proposition P, which will be on the Aug. 2 ballot in the primary election. A proposed internet sales tax of 1.63%, county officials say it will provide more money to the county sheriff’s department, emergency management and infrastructure. The majority of the funds will be used to make law enforcement wages competitive, hire more deputies and upgrade equipment for the sheriff’s department, all needed to combat an increasing crime problem Harris said is quickly spiraling out of control.

Harris pointed out, 11 years ago, the national average ratio of deputies to residents was 3.4 per 1,000. In 2022, he said, St. Francois County’s average ratio is 1 deputy per 3,600 residents. The department had 16 deputies when he started 23 years ago, and has only increased by three deputies to its current 19.

“Three deputies is not a lot when it comes to 455 square miles and roughly 67,000 citizens … If we follow the national average, we should be somewhere around 280 full-time employees,” Harris said. “We have 72, which also counts our kitchen staff our jail staff and our secretaries.”

He pointed out, the sheriff’s department also helps patrol other understaffed, underfunded police departments, such as those for Goose Creek, Leadwood, Iron Mountain Lake and Terre Du Lac. He said they recently lost an officer to Washington County because the pay was approximately $4 an hour higher than the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office could afford at this time.

More information regarding Proposition P can be found on the Daily Journal website.