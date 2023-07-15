Since 1995, Big River Chautauqua organizers have put together three nights in July under a big tent — with large fans — featuring a different scholar who takes on a famous person's persona each night and offers an interesting interpretation of that person’s biography.

This year, things have changed a bit. Instead of gathering under a fanned tent, guests will gather in the air-conditioned Bonne Terre City Hall. The theme for this year is “Space: From Fantasy to Fact."

Parking remains the same as always, behind city hall. The schedule for each evening will not change from night to night, although the dinner menu and provided entertainment will vary.

A $10 dinner is scheduled for service in the nearby senior nutrition center at 4:30 p.m. each evening with entertainment by Darren Thomas. Earl Mullins, president of the Bonne Terre Space Museum, will have a 15-minute presentation in the auditorium beginning at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Chautauqua Singers at 6:30 p.m. The main program begins at 7:30 p.m.

Why July?

“That’s when the scholars are usually available,” said Paul Williams, who has been associated with Big River Chautauqua since its beginning. “Most of them have full-time jobs at colleges and universities, so the summer months are really the only time we can get them.”

The performers and menus for the three nights are:

Thursday

The main player of the evening is Dr. Doug A. Mischler playing Gene Roddenberry. Since 1993, Mischler has been nationally recognized for bringing history to life. Mischler has presented figures from Nikita Khrushchev to Theodore Roosevelt, Ernie Pyle, and P. T. Barnum.

Mischler has made over 800 first-person presentations of over 30 historical figures, including Stonewall Jackson, Henry Ford, Pablo Picasso, and now Dwight D. Eisenhower, Chuck Yeager, and Gene Roddenberry. The portrayals keep him busy, in addition to creating and serving as managing artistic director of Restless Artists’ Theatre.

Mischler has taught American cultural history for over 20 years when not in the theater or doing his characters. Like his idol Theodore Roosevelt, Doug believes there is still plenty of time to grow up and get a “real job”—but later.

Pulled BBQ pork on a bun, coleslaw or potato salad, and baked beans are on the menu and are provided by the Bonne Terre Nutrition Center.

Friday

Wernher Von Braun is the historical figure for the evening, to be played by Larry Bounds. Bounds has served 35 years as an award-winning, national board-certified classroom teacher with a bachelor's degree in theater and a master's degree in education.

Bounds has appeared in Chautauqua productions across the nation since 2002, portraying Einstein, Churchill, Disney, Houdini, and Cronkite, among others. He has also performed as a professional magician presenting shows for thousands of public, private, and corporate events as well as eight years of entertainment for Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Bounds lives in Greer, South Carolina, with his wife Carole and their two yorkie-poos, Beau and Dini. He serves on two community boards and is an active member of Mensa.

In 1972, Bounds witnessed, in person, the dazzling sight of the mighty Saturn V rocket launching against a night sky on the last manned flight to the moon. He never suspected that 50 years later, no one else would have followed them; Wernher von Braun never suspected that either.

The Friday night menu is chicken salad on croissants, cold corn salad, and cheesy bacon potato soup provided by the Bonne Terre Nutrition Center.

Saturday

Sherrie Tolliver, playing Katherine Johnson, is the main player scheduled for the evening. Tolliver is a native Clevelander whose 40-year career as an actor, writer, director, stand–up comic and history interpreter has taken her across the country and around the world.

As an actor, Tolliver has performed in major productions at The Cleveland Play House, Karamu Theatre, Cleveland Public Theatre, Ensemble Theatre, and the JCC Halle Theatre. Tolliver is a certified history interpreter, and as a member of the Group Women In History she has brought the stories of great American women such as Ida B. Wells, Madam C. J. Walker, and Elizabeth Keckley to life for audiences of all ages.

Tolliver holds a bachelor of fine arts in acting degree from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, with a minor in African-American History.

Roast beef, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, and a roll is the meal to be provided by the Bonne Terre Nutrition Center on Saturday.

A bit of history

The Chautauqua movement is said to have originated in 1870s western New York, near Lake Chautauqua. They evolved as a way to bring live, in-person news, education and entertainment to Americans, pre-radio, pre-television, and pre-internet. They reached the zenith of their popularity around 1915.

Locally, Chautauqua began in 1995 when the Daily Journal's managing editor, the late Joe Layden, and assistant editor, Sherry Greminger, decided to bring such an event to Bonne Terre, taking advantage of a Missouri Humanities Council grant interested in sending scholars to whatever town was willing to pony up the money to match part of the grant.