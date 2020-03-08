Chicken and dumplings set for March 19

Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s annual Chicken and Dumplings Dinner and Silent Auction will be Thursday, March 19, to benefit Presbyterian Manor residents.

The event will be at Farmington Presbyterian Church, 403 W. Columbia. Meals are $8 each in advance (through March 18), or $9 each at the door. A group of 10 or more are $7 each.

For more information about Farmington Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce St., Farmington, contact Anne Allen at 573-756-6768 or Aallen@pmma.org.

Each year, Farmington Presbyterian Manor has a fundraiser to support local residents. Last year’s dinner raised more than $16,000.

“This event is truly a blessing to those in need, and so is everyone who participates,” said Executive Director Jane Hull. “The Farmington community provides tremendous support for this event and throughout the year. We look forward to a big crowd March 19.”

