Chief Pratte shares safety tips for Fire Protection Week

In the 10 years from 2008 to 2017, the U.S. had an annual average of more than 1.34 million fires, resulting in 3,190 deaths, 16,225 civilian injuries and $14.7 billion in direct property loss, according to a U.S. Fire Administration report. The wildfires in the West will undoubtedly drive that number up.
Locally, those who listen to scanners hear all too frequently the alarms for kitchen fires, commercial fires, brush fires gone wild.
This week is National Fire Protection Week.
Recently, Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department Chief David Pratte shared with the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce some tips he hoped they’d take to heart.
Pratte said one of the biggest precautions businesses can take to guard against fire damage is to know the alarms, how they work, their shut-offs and codes. He said it’s also best if they can arrange for help in mapping the building and grounds and the gas, water and electric lines — and how they can be shut off.
That way, Pratte said, “when my pager comes up, we’ll know where all these lines are, and where people park, whether I need a ladder truck, we’ll all know what the business looks like.
“Time is the lifeblood of your property, the quicker we can get there and move efficiently, the better for your property and your life. My firefighters, when they come to the station and are on the road, they can gauge the situation before they arrive and it’ll train them as they do these pre-plans.”
Pratte added that having pre-plans for businesses also helps the city’s ISO rating, which, while recently improved, he is always enthusiastic about bettering to help reduce insurance rates in the fire district.
Another key to rapid response, Pratte said, is as simple as making sure the smoke detector is properly located and working.
“Smoke detectors are at the top of the list. If you have a smoke detector at your home, it gives you a 50% boost in getting out of a fire alive,” he said. “On average, there will be an incident of fire at a home once every 12 years. Have you located your smoke detector in the right place in your home? Does it have new batteries?
“Many have children and grandchildren. Teach your kids the importance of the smoke detector. I used to have fire drills in our house, run the detector at night after they’ve gone to sleep, and have a meeting place in mind. It’s not good if the whole family is scattered all over the grounds, and no one knows who made it out and who’s still in.”
Pratte said windows and doors are also a concern in terms of escape and guarding against fire. “If it’s night and you hear the smoke alarm, keep the bedroom door closed — with that door closed, it gives you extended time to breathe fresh air and get out. Teach kids how to get out of the window. I’d rather see them cut and down on the ground than trapped inside.”
And speaking of escape plans, Pratte said, “have two ways to get out of the house. We lock people out of our house at night, but do we have a clear-cut way to get out? Think about if you needed to get out, will you be able to get out quick? You have 3-4 minutes. The quicker you’re alerted, the better your chances of survival.”
This year’s National Fire Prevention Week is concentrated on fighting or preventing kitchen fires, since they’re the leading cause of residential fires. Pratte said it’s important to keep handles turned in on the stovetop to prevent curious hands from grabbing at them.
And as for stovetop fires, “think about how you put out fires on burners, what’s handy in your kitchen. Have a lid so you can snuff things out. Don’t drag a fire through the house to put it outside, some sparks can drop and start a fire in a different room.”
Pratte also cautioned against putting flour on a fire to extinguish it. “Ever hear of a grain mill exploding? Flour will explode,” he said, encouraging the use of baking soda to douse a stovetop blaze.
“If you have fire extinguishers at home, are they expired? Will they function or not? See if the gauge is up in the green. Shake it, see if it feels like powder or water,” he said. “Where’s it located? Most ladies don’t want a fire extinguisher hanging in the dining room, but if you have it placed where you can get to it, a small fire can be prevented from becoming a big fire in a matter of seconds.”
Finally, with the advent of cooler weather, he encouraged everyone to give a thought to fireplace maintenance.
“Rachel Ray just lost her house. They had their fireplace clean and inspected, but the flue caught fire and they lost everything in their home,” he said.
“Time is so often not on our side,” he said of the department. “We have to get to the station, suit up, grab our gear, find your place, work out what’s going on, work out the plan of attack and get to it,” he said. “I’ll put my firefighters up against any department anywhere, but anything homeowners and business owners can do to help us help them can make a big difference, save time and save lives.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal.
