Chief Pratte shares safety tips for Fire Protection Week

And speaking of escape plans, Pratte said, “have two ways to get out of the house. We lock people out of our house at night, but do we have a clear-cut way to get out? Think about if you needed to get out, will you be able to get out quick? You have 3-4 minutes. The quicker you’re alerted, the better your chances of survival.”

This year’s National Fire Prevention Week is concentrated on fighting or preventing kitchen fires, since they’re the leading cause of residential fires. Pratte said it’s important to keep handles turned in on the stovetop to prevent curious hands from grabbing at them.

And as for stovetop fires, “think about how you put out fires on burners, what’s handy in your kitchen. Have a lid so you can snuff things out. Don’t drag a fire through the house to put it outside, some sparks can drop and start a fire in a different room.”

Pratte also cautioned against putting flour on a fire to extinguish it. “Ever hear of a grain mill exploding? Flour will explode,” he said, encouraging the use of baking soda to douse a stovetop blaze.