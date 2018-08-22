Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Court

Several children were removed from an area home after it was discovered they were living in deplorable conditions.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said at 5:54 p.m. Sunday one of his deputies was dispatched to the 500 block of Gatlin Rd. in Iron Mountain Lake after there was a Division of Family Services hotline call.

“The deputy was advised by DFS that there were four children in the residence in unsafe living conditions,” Bullock said. “The home was infested with cockroaches. There was feces and urine all over the floors of the house from dogs and the bathroom was infested by spiders as well as roaches.”

He explained there was a mattress near the front door that was infested with cockroaches and bed bugs were crawling all over it. He said there was also trash and more infestation throughout the entire house.

“There was black mold growing on the walls and the refrigerator was not functioning and it was full of roaches,” Bullock said. “The freezer was functioning and had meat inside of it, along with dead cockroaches in there.”

Bullock said there was no running water, and he wasn't sure if there was working sewer lines.

“My deputy said this was the most deplorable conditions he has ever seen anybody live in,” Bullock recalled. “There were four children in the home, three girls and one boy ages 15, 15, 8 and 7, and they have been removed from the home and are in the care of a relative, under the jurisdiction of DFS (Division of Family Services).”

Bullock stressed the deputy indicated the entire home was in deplorable condition. A 40-year-old woman was arrested, but was released the following day pending formal charges. The sheriff said his department will be submitting reports to the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office seeking felony charges of child neglect.

No names are being released at this time pending formal charges. This is a developing story and the Daily Journal will bring more details as they are available.

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3617 or rbronaugh@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
7
7

Reporter

Load comments