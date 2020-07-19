Children's Advocacy Center calls on artists for fundraiser

After the submission deadline, the submitted artwork will be featured at bidpal.net/artcontest. The website will go live after Wednesday.

Once the art is submitted, the artist’s name will be displayed next to each submitted piece, and artists are encouraged to rally family and friends to cast as many votes for their work as they can.

One dollar will equal one vote; five dollars will equal five votes, and so on. First-place winners will be determined by the highest number of votes, with one winner in each age category.

There will also be one an overall Best of Show winner determined by the CAC staff.

The contest ends at 5 p.m. on July 26, and winners will be notified shortly after. Each vote will raise money for the CAC and its mission to help survivors of child abuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Center and its multidisciplinary team members investigate numerous cases of suspected physical and sexual child abuse while providing services to children and their families, free of charge. All donations are used to support the medical, mental health, and judicial services needed during the investigation process.