Children's Advocacy Center calls on artists for fundraiser

Comtrea Health Center and the Farmington Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) is calling on artists and art enthusiasts for their Virtual Art Contest and online auction, with proceeds benefiting local children.
There is no cost to enter the art contest, but an entrance fee donation is appreciated. Artists will be allowed to submit multiple artwork pieces.
Acceptable artwork includes mediums using pencils, paint, wood, metal, fabric, collage, photograph, chalk, and graphic design. If there is a material an artist wishes to use that is not on the contest’s list, they can contact fundraising@comtrea.org to find out if the content may be used.
Artists may upload a picture of the artwork when registering as a contestant. Final artwork must be submitted as a photograph to Fundraising@comtrea.org using the subject line “CAC Art Contest.”
The deadline to submit artwork photos is Wednesday. The voting and auction will take place over two days, July 24-26.
The art pieces will be judged based on the photos the artists provide. Organizers suggest that artists be aware of picture clarity and lighting when taking the photo they plan to submit.
A first-place winner will be selected from each of the following age categories: Preschool (up to age 6), youth (ages 7-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 19 and older). Artists must select their age category when registering.
After the submission deadline, the submitted artwork will be featured at bidpal.net/artcontest. The website will go live after Wednesday.
Once the art is submitted, the artist’s name will be displayed next to each submitted piece, and artists are encouraged to rally family and friends to cast as many votes for their work as they can.
One dollar will equal one vote; five dollars will equal five votes, and so on. First-place winners will be determined by the highest number of votes, with one winner in each age category.
There will also be one an overall Best of Show winner determined by the CAC staff.
The contest ends at 5 p.m. on July 26, and winners will be notified shortly after. Each vote will raise money for the CAC and its mission to help survivors of child abuse.
The Children’s Advocacy Center and its multidisciplinary team members investigate numerous cases of suspected physical and sexual child abuse while providing services to children and their families, free of charge. All donations are used to support the medical, mental health, and judicial services needed during the investigation process.
Contest Organizer Kelsey Christisen said they decided to hold the art contest because they wanted to put together a fundraiser that would allow children to participate. She said the organizers decided to hold the contest online because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
As is the case with many events, Chistisen added that the pandemic had effected their organization’s annual fundraising.
“We have three offices -- one in Farmington, one in Festus, and one in Union,” she explained. “Each office does one fundraiser per year.”
The CAC is funded by grant money and fundraisers, and Christisen said the center’s fundraising had taken a significant hit this year.
“Unfortunately, two out of the three fundraisers were canceled this year due to the COVID,” said Chritisen. “So, we kind of put this together last-minute in hopes of getting a little bit of funding coming our way.”
Since opening their doors in 2000, the CAC has provided advocacy and care for nearly 6,000 child abuse victims and their families.
The center’s mission is to stop child abuse and protect children through a community-based, coordinated response.
To provide a less traumatic experience for children, the CAC adheres to the Child First Doctrine, meaning the child’s needs are their first priority. Services such as fact-finding interviews, advocacy, counseling, and medical examinations are provided free of charge to the children and families they serve.
The center relies strongly on the community for financial support of the programs offered within the community.
The CAC serves more than 400 children per year, and with community support of the Virtual Art Contest, area participants and sponsors will help the center continue to serve hundreds of children who need their help.
Those wishing to sponsor or enter the contest can get more information by visiting www.comtrea.org/events.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
