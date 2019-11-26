Choices abound for Opt Outside this weekend

Want to avoid the crowds? Looking for something to do Thanksgiving weekend that doesn’t involve over-eating or shopping-‘til-dropping?
Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Opt Outside campaign is featuring #ShopCampTour on Black Friday at certain parks and historic sites around the state.
Or, wait a day and Washington State Park might have your answer with their 4th annual Turkey Trot Hike and — new this year—Breakfast with Santa on Saturday.
According to the DNR, anyone camping in participating parks on Black Friday night, will receive a camping coupon for a free night of camping for the same site type, to be used by Nov. 28, 2020. Certain historic sites are also included in their list of Opt Outside alternatives, as well as their gift shops featuring Missouri Grown products.
At Washington State Park, last year’s Thanksgiving-Saturday event brought almost two dozen people out to enjoy the hike and about 45 people for photos with Santa.
“The Friends of Washington State Park hosted Photos with Santa in the historic CCC stone shelter last year, with approximately 45 visitors participating,” said Sharon Hultberg, natural resources manager at the park. “With the success of the photos, the group decided to include a breakfast with Santa for fundraising this year.”
Between 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Friends of Washington State Park are co-hosting breakfast and pictures with Santa at Shelter 1 at the state park located 10 miles south of De Soto on Hwy. 21. The breakfast is only $6 per plate and the tentative menu includes pancakes, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee and hot chocolate.
Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit Friends of Washington State Park, the 501c3 organization formed to support projects and activities at Washington State Park.
Everyone who’s interested in walking off breakfast can stick around. At 11:30 a.m., hikers can join park staff for a guided, interpretive hike beginning at 11:30 a.m. The hike takes off from Shelter 1 and covers about a mile of ground along portions of the 1,000 Step Trail.
“Hikers will be led by interpretive staff through parts of the Hardwood Natural Area, hoping to glimpse wildlife and learn about Civilian Conservation Corps stone structures along the trail,” she said. “Anyone who comes on the hike should dress for weather. Sturdy boots or tennis shoes are suggested, as the hike is along natural surface trails that may be rocky, uneven or slightly muddy.”
All events are dependent on weather and other conditions, and could change. For more information, contact the park office at 636-586-5768, visit Washington State Park on Facebook, or visit www.mostateparks.com.
Local state parks and historic sites that are participating in Opt Outside for Black Friday include Felix Vallé State Historic Site, Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Mastodon State Historic Site.
Other Missouri parks and sites participating in Black Friday include Arrow Rock State Historic Site, Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, Thomas Hart Benton State Historic Site, Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site, Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site, Confederate Memorial State Historic Site, Deutschheim State Historic Site, Dillard Mill State Historic Site, First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site, Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site, Scott Joplin State Historic Site, Missouri State Museum/Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site, Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site, Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site.
