Choose Your Hard

If you don’t make time for your wellness, you will be forced to make time for your illness.
Have you ever heard that statement? It is absolutely true.
Our bodies are not machines. We cannot run continuously and we certainly cannot run on empty. Now, more than ever, we need to keep our bodies strong to fight off disease. We are in a time in our world where a strong immune system is (or should be) the priority.
We must keep our eye on the long term benefits of feeling great and living our best life vs eating poorly just because it is an easy choice. Quick fixes, takeaway meals, and lots of caffeine feel good in the short term. Guess what happens when the choices are made? Crashes in blood sugar levels. These result in increased stress, decreased concentration, poor decision-making ability, and reduced memory. Depressions can also be linked to poor health. Longer term outcomes are not great either. Bad teeth, bad skin, and increased fat, to name but a few. These would be hard to live with. We must pick our hard!
Physical health is not the only thing at stake here. Mental and emotional wellbeing also take a hit from low self-care. Darker days in Missouri mean less opportunity to soak up Vitamin D (hang on Daylight Savings Time is right around the corner) This is nature’s mood-booster. Spending your days cooped up in your home office then means no fresh air, no mental breaks, no physical relief, and no natural good vibes. Can you see the downward spiral?
Let be realistic and recognize that we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to do things perfectly and consistently from the get go. Reality check. You will not wake up one morning and magically cook three perfectly healthy and balanced meal per day for the rest of your life. So do not put that pressure on yourself. All that will happen when you expect too much is that you will be hard on yourself when you fail. This is not the kind of hard we want.
A part of the coaching I offer is to get people to look at their lives as a whole. Where are you doing well? Where are the areas for development? The Core 4 is a great place to start. Take a look at: Sleep, Nutrition, Exercise, and Hydration.
Choosing wellness starts with a single small step. If eating better is your hard of choice then just make one change a week. Instead of ordering the burger swap it with a healthy salad with some protein. What if you fill a glass with water every time you put the coffee on? These little changes will add up and you will start to see and feel the difference.
The choice, I’m sorry to say comes down to this. Do the hard now and feel the benefit later. Or do the easy now and suffer the hard later. I want to end by encouraging you to remember you are not alone. Whether you do the hard now with a friend, a mentor, a coach, or a colleague, there are plenty of people who can support you. Keep reading, keep seeking, keep finding ideas. Choose the right hard and keep choosing it every day.