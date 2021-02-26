Choose Your Hard

Let be realistic and recognize that we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to do things perfectly and consistently from the get go. Reality check. You will not wake up one morning and magically cook three perfectly healthy and balanced meal per day for the rest of your life. So do not put that pressure on yourself. All that will happen when you expect too much is that you will be hard on yourself when you fail. This is not the kind of hard we want.

A part of the coaching I offer is to get people to look at their lives as a whole. Where are you doing well? Where are the areas for development? The Core 4 is a great place to start. Take a look at: Sleep, Nutrition, Exercise, and Hydration.

Choosing wellness starts with a single small step. If eating better is your hard of choice then just make one change a week. Instead of ordering the burger swap it with a healthy salad with some protein. What if you fill a glass with water every time you put the coffee on? These little changes will add up and you will start to see and feel the difference.