Christmas at Depot beats record

With the wet weather moving out of the area Saturday afternoon, Bismarck residents, as well as those throughout the area, began gathering along Center Street for the third annual Christmas Parade.
Just like the first two years the festive Christmas parade delivered holiday-themed and colorfully-lit floats for the enjoyment of the crowd. Bringing up the end of the parade were Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, who, in a long-standing tradition, rode to the train station on the back of a Bismarck fire engine.
In addition to the floats, the parade featured decorated four-wheelers, pickups and fire engines that began its procession at Bismarck School, traveled down Center Street and ended at the city’s restored train depot where the annual “Christmas at the Depot” returned to spread wonder and delight to one of the biggest crowds to ever turn out for the event.
The line of patient parents and excited children waiting to see Santa Claus stretched from the depot to the junction of East Main and Center streets as others strolled around the grounds admiring the holiday inflatables, enjoying a bag of popcorn, gazing at the city's lighted Christmas tree or stepping inside the depot to warm up a little with a cup of hot chocolate and selection of holiday snacks.
This year’s event was a joint effort of the Bismarck Fire Department, Bismarck Development Committee, city and Depot Committee, all of whom put in a considerable amount of time and effort to bring a touch of holiday spirit to the townspeople.
"I think tonight is going really well," said Liz Bennett, Depot Committee president. "The parade was just beautiful! All the floats were just lit up. It was wonderful! It's a beautiful evening and the weather is a little cold, but not bad at all. There's a lot of people moving around and everybody's having a great time."
The crowd certainly appeared to agree with Bennett.
Daniel Pratte of Park Hills said, "We come here every year because we enjoy it — and to eat their cookies! We watched the parade. It was a little short, but it was still good."
Amy Lawson, her husband Mike and son were waiting in line for hot chocolate in the Depot. The family moved to Bismarck from De Soto in April, so this was their first time to enjoy the parade and the celebration at the depot that followed.
"It was really a nice parade," she said. "Our family is enjoying everything tonight. This is a great way to start Christmas."
Daisy Gibson was another first-timer at Saturday night's celebration.
"This is the first time I've come to this and I've been here for 14 years," she said. "It's cool. Everybody's here!"
Matt Jarvis with the Bismarck Development Committee was in charge of the decorations and parade. He was happy that rain didn't spoil the event.
"It think it went really well and thank God the weather turned out like it did," he said. "This is probably the biggest crowd we've had yet. I had a lot of help from Crystal Politte — she was a great help this year. Also Valeria Craig with the committee helped me out quite a bit. She did quite a bit of the decorating. Everybody helped. We had a lot of sponsors to help us out too. I want to mention the sponsors for the petting zoo — the Tackle Box and Shy's Feed — who we really appreciate."
As far as Bismarck Mayor Seth Radford, he couldn't have been happier about this year's event.
"It has been a great night," he said. "This year’s Christmas parade went really good with a lot of people came out to watch it. Now we have a big crowd here at the depot. The parents are having a wonderful time and the children are all excited about seeing Santa Claus. It's just another example of what a great town Bismarck is."
