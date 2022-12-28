Christmas Community Dinner begins second decade

A full 15 minutes prior to Sunday’s start of the free 21st annual Christmas Community Dinner, cars circled around the entirety of Maple Valley Mall in Farmington — with the line starting at Penney’s and continuing all the way to the final stop where dinners were delivered by volunteers to the cars at CiCi’s Pizza.

Since 2001, the doors to the restaurant — up until last year, owned by Chip and Debbie Peterson — were opened up by the couple to the community as a way to say “thank you” by providing a delicious holiday meal for everyone, 100% free of charge.

With the sale of the restaurant to its new owner, Brad Faller, he decided to continue the custom once it become obvious how important the Christmas dinner had become to the community and the Peterson family.

At least 600 meals, and possibly a hundred or so more, were served curbside this year. Unfortunately, there was no inside dining — it’s a cherished part of the community dinner that has been placed on hold for another year due to health concerns.

There was still 30 minutes of serving time when Faller took a little time to talk about this year’s community dinner and why he chose to continue the tradition.

“When I went through the process of purchasing the store, they emphasized its importance,” he said. “I knew it was something I wanted to continue, and it made Debbie happy because this was her baby. Chip and Debbie are still highly involved in this — they both do the turkey and ham side, and I handle the vegetables. We wanted to continue the tradition and keep it alive.”

According to Faller, this year’s turnout was strong from the start.

“It was very busy from the very beginning,” he said. “We have way more volunteers than last year, so that’s great. Last year we only had one serving line, and this year we have two. We’ve had a really hard-working group this year. They know the job they do — they do it every year — they know what they’re doing.”

Faller noted that the crowd was most appreciative of the dinner being served again this year — but some customers were looking for pizzas to purchase when they called CiCi’s.

“We’ve gotten tons of calls today,” he said. “People want pizza, and you tell them about the Christmas dinner that we’re serving, and they say, ‘Oh, I’m on my way!’”

All-in-all, Faller believes the Christmas Community Dinner is a great way to show appreciation for the people of the area for all they do.

“This is a tradition,” he said. “It’s a community event. The community helps put it together and feeds the community.”

Faller plans to hold the dinner again next year under one condition.

“As long as I’ve got the Petersons and the community that will come out to volunteer, serve and put together,” he said with a wide smile.