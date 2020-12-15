Christmas dinner returns

CiCi’s Pizza will be holding its annual Christmas Dinner as usual, but a change is being made to this year's Christmas Day event to make sure that everyone who wants to enjoy the meal remains safe despite the pandemic.

"We are excited to once again be able to serve the community for our 19th year," said Debbie Peterson, who co-owns CiCi's in Farmington with her husband Chip. "But due to COVID, the CiCi's dining room will be closed and we will only be serving boxed meals delivered to your car in front of the restaurant from 2-4 p.m."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While most community Christmas dinners are provided for those who are needy and homeless, the Petersons have always intended for theirs to be open to everyone as a way to say "thank you" to the entire community.

Through the years, the dinner has brought out hundreds of people who come for the food but continue to return year after year because of the fellowship and fun to be enjoyed when celebrating Christmas with others.

While the pandemic is forcing the event to be contact-free this year, Peterson said donations are still needed.

"If you would like to donate a ham or dessert it would be greatly appreciated," she said. "Call 573-760-6707 to make a donation. We look forward to seeing all of you on Christmas Day."