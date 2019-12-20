For the past 18 years, the doors of Cicis Pizza in Farmington have been open to anyone looking for a delicious Christmas meal along with all the trimmings — and a lot of good company.
To top it all off, the dinner is free — and, by the end of the meal, there’s a better chance that strangers will leave as friends.
It was in 2001 that Chip and Debbie Peterson first decided to open the doors of their restaurant as a way to say “thank you” to the community by providing a delicious holiday meal for anyone — free of charge.
Once again, from 3 to 5 p.m. Christmas Day, the restaurant, located at 798 Market St., will serve a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey and ham, plus all the trimmings and dessert for anyone.
The dinner is a way for some to enjoy a delicious meal while on their way to festivities. For others, it’s an opportunity to enjoy the dinner without having to cook just for one or two. And then there’s the group of seniors who meet each year — dining together and enjoying a Christmas dinner with friends.
During the first dinner in 2001, about 50 volunteers helped serve 300 guests. Since then, it’s grown to more than 700 diners and hundreds of volunteers.
You have free articles remaining.
And, like the diners, a number of volunteers return to help each year – either by helping prep the meat, prepare and serve the sides, wash dishes or visit with the diners who come in for the meal.
“It’s a good, heartwarming event for us,” Debbie said, adding many of the volunteers step up to the same role each year. “We used to have to facilitate every position, but now volunteers come in and take over for us … I honestly feel that we could not even be there and it could run just a smooth.”
There are still many ways to help. Debbie said it typically takes about 25 turkeys and 25 hams to serve those who come to the dinner, plus many large cans of sides.
Debbie said this year she is putting out the call for donations of turkeys and desserts.
Call 573-760-0077 or 573-756-9998 if you are able to donate for the meal. Help is also needed in the form of volunteers on Christmas Day. There are two shifts available for those wanting to volunteer — from 2 to 3 p.m. and another shift from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Any food left over is packed up and taken to the Farmington Police Department, Farmington Fire Department, Shared Blessings shelter and local nursing home facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.