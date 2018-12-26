A Christmas Eve road rage incident has resulted in a woman being charged with four felonies.
Shay-Linn Harmon, 23, of Washington County, has been charged with felony D assault in the second degree, felony armed criminal action, felony D endangering the welfare of a child, and felony E unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer Lauren Adams of the Potosi Police Department, at just before 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Harmon became angry with another driver, Jessey Pashea, of De Soto.
According to Adams’ report, Harmon followed Pashea into the Subway parking lot in her 2015 Jeep Patriot. The report states that she then waited for Pashea to come out of Subway and while he was attempting to leave, tried to hit him with her vehicle multiple times.
Pashea reportedly attempted to get away from Harmon, but Harmon blocked him in making it impossible for him to leave the parking lot.
Pashea attempted to talk to Harmon to see why she had followed him into the lot and at that time, Harmon got out of her vehicle and ran up to him pointing a gun. The gun was described by the report as a Smith and Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.
Pashea returned to his vehicle and grabbed his own firearm, although according to the report, never aimed it at Harmon or any other persons. At this time, Harmon removed the clip from her gun and threw her pistol in the seat of her car.
As officers were arriving on the scene, Harmon got into her vehicle as if she was attempting to leave. Harmon was arrested at 10 a.m. and taken into custody.
During the entire incident, Harmon’s 2-year-old old child was in a car seat inside her vehicle.
Harmon was transported to the Washington County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond. She posted bond the same day and was released from the jail.
Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum stated on Wednesday that at this time it is still unclear what caused the road rage incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.