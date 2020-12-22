Christmas gift idea: Support local journalism, keep up with local news

Trying to figure out what to give this Christmas? Amidst the fantastic ads and advertisers you’ll find in every edition, we’ve got a few special gift ideas for you, gifts we work on every day at 1513 St. Joe Drive in Park Hills, MO:

The world. It’s what we strive to bring in every edition.

It might be an imperfect world, but it’s the only one we’ve got, a world filled with all kinds of people who create opportunities for community partnership, progress, solutions. From the banner at the top of page 1, to the weather grid on the back page, we offer the goings-on, complications, amusements and wonderment of the people and places of the world (and even articles on outer space, come to think of it).

A couple more gift ideas: Time and effort.

We’re pretty amazing with time and effort. We give time to local and state issues and advertisers, making efforts to tell their stories, inform everyone about their products and services because we believe an informed populace is a smart and strong populace. On the local level, we especially give time and effort to fundraisers, education initiatives, civic measures, and all the people and efforts who make the community flourish.

Want to travel through time?

