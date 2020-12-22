Christmas gift idea: Support local journalism, keep up with local news

Trying to figure out what to give this Christmas? Amidst the fantastic ads and advertisers you’ll find in every edition, we’ve got a few special gift ideas for you, gifts we work on every day at 1513 St. Joe Drive in Park Hills, MO:
The world. It’s what we strive to bring in every edition.
It might be an imperfect world, but it’s the only one we’ve got, a world filled with all kinds of people who create opportunities for community partnership, progress, solutions. From the banner at the top of page 1, to the weather grid on the back page, we offer the goings-on, complications, amusements and wonderment of the people and places of the world (and even articles on outer space, come to think of it).
A couple more gift ideas: Time and effort.
We’re pretty amazing with time and effort. We give time to local and state issues and advertisers, making efforts to tell their stories, inform everyone about their products and services because we believe an informed populace is a smart and strong populace. On the local level, we especially give time and effort to fundraisers, education initiatives, civic measures, and all the people and efforts who make the community flourish.
Want to travel through time?
Check out our archives to find out what happened 10 or 20 years ago, enjoy fresh articles about our area’s rich history and the people who made it unique. Today’s news is yesterday’s history, and we offer tickets for time travel as the paper of record for St. Francois County and the surrounding areas. Missing that old skating rink that was torn down 20-some years ago? We’ve got it in our archives, it lives on in print. Many people, places and things live on in print.
How about some love, courage, compassion and inspiration? We have those intangible gifts in spades.
Ask anyone who has needed help or hope, and they’ll tell you we live in one giving, loving, compassionate region, filled with inspirational stories of people who persevere through suffering, they sacrifice even when they’re in need, there are people who place others before themselves not just around the holidays, but every day throughout the year. We love our community back by telling those stories of love, courage, compassion and inspiration, too.
Funny thing is, these gifts we offer … we’ve tried to make them easily attainable through print, online and our e-edition (the digital image of our printed paper.)
We have other subscription packages, of course, but with the base-package e-edition, you get more local stories, you can print off clippings, and you can avail yourself of the final paper of record for that day in history. It’s a pretty good gift idea for someone you love, someone who also values love, courage, compassion, inspiration, time, history, knowledge, effort and the world in general.
For subscriptions, just make a phone call to 573-431-2010, click on https://dailyjournalonline.com/members/join/ or pick up a paper. Give a year-round gift of the world, and love, compassion, time, effort and inspiration.