Christmas Lady carries on

Dorothy Lee Johnston, aka “The Christmas Lady” is at it again — making her lists, checking them twice, and giving care packages to those who have no one, making sure their holidays are nice, as she’s done since 1996.

Johnston and her helper, neighbor Patty Cash, both of rural Bonne Terre, were in Cash’s basement last Thursday, checking over dozens of gift bags they’ve already put together and assessing the many more empty bags they’ll fill with personal care items, comfy clothing and food items they’re planning to distribute. They’ll deliver hundreds of bags this season.

Cash and Johnston said their plan is to have everything by Dec. 19 to residents of Southbrook nursing home in Farmington, Watts Street Manor in Park Hills, Shared Blessings homeless shelter in Bonne Terre, and the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled. The effort is helped in a major way by Belgrade State Bank, which, in addition to giving financially, donates the use of their company van and an employee to help deliver the many gift bags.

“I’ll tell you what, Belgrade … we just couldn’t do it without them. And this year, we get to deliver everything personally, that wasn’t the case for a couple of years, due to COVID,” Johnston said. “Boy, they (the residents) sure appreciate the bags, though, and we never wanted them to go without, even if it was just a matter of dropping them off at the door to be dispersed. I’m looking forward to the bags being personally delivered this year, though.”

Johnston said their efforts to gift residents in the homes would not be possible without the reliable support from donors like Farmington Correctional Center, Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Leadwood United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women of Park Hills, Dr. Kinch and Joyce Jones, Kevin Ball Auto Body, Connie Sones, and Politte Ready-Mix and the Ray Burr family.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can contact Johnston at 573-358-3226 or send check donations to “The Christmas Lady” and mail them to 8718 Mostiller Rd., Bonne Terre, MO 63628.

With the money they get, Johnston and Cash buy — usually on sale, to maximize the bang for the buck — hoody jackets, sweatpants, sweatshirts, white crew socks for women, black crew socks for men, body wash, body lotion, room deodorizers, and food like ramen noodles, pudding, apple sauce, Jello, fruit and chocolate-covered cherries.

“They tell us what they want, the majority of them, so we shop for that. Some of the women want nightwear, and we buy all kinds of blouses — they’re all nice, nothing is second-hand, it’s all new,” Johnston said. “And our kids at the homeless shelter, we fix them up with coats and toys. We try to think of what might make their Christmas brighter.”

Each bag also contains a signed Christmas card from Johnston — “I sign ’em myself, and boy, I thought my hand would cramp up, sometimes”— and a lot of holiday spirit.

Johnston might be 90 this year but she shows no signs of stopping, as she ticked off her Thanksgiving plans that included massive amounts of baking and decorating, her intentions of shopping for more gift-bag items (which she and Cash all buy locally, she pointed out). As an afterthought, she mentioned the 200 tulip bulbs she’s starting to plant here and there, as the weather allows. And she scrolls through pictures of her and Cash’s last trip to Branson, where they got their pictures taken with some of the headliners including one of her favorites, Daniel O’Donnell.

“They all want to know what I do to look so young,” she said, chuckling. “We had one group of entertainers they made me get up on the stage. They wanted to know what I used because his wife said that she had more wrinkles than I did. And I told her, a barrel of coconut oil.”

It hasn’t all been easy — last year, Johnston relied on her husband and Cash to help her out, given multiple health challenges she experienced. But if you ask her, last year’s bouts with hospital stays and COVID only gave her more steam to pursue her annual charity.

“I am full speed ahead this year. Yeah,” she said. “We're trying to get ahead and get everything ready so that if anything were to happen to one of us, some kind of illness, we can still carry on.”