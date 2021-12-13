Christmas Lady offers thanks for help while recovering from illnesses

Rest assured, the Christmas Lady, Dorothy Lee Johnston, wants everyone to know that her part of local holiday cheer is still happening, thanks to the benevolence of those who donate to the efforts to give gifts to those in facilities, and thanks in particular to two women who are working very hard to deliver that joy.

Andrea McCarty, an administrator for Belgrade State Bank, and Patty Cash, Johnston’s longtime helper, are putting together packages for veterans, seniors, homeless and developmentally disabled residents.

Johnston said she's so grateful for their hard work — work she wishes she could join in on doing as she has since 1996.

“So Patty, my helper, she's doing the bagging and the shopping. And then Andrea, the vice president of (Belgrade) bank will drive the van for our deliveries, which she's already helped Patty with the two deliveries already they've done,” Johnston said from home, where she’s still healing from a bout of serious ill health and working on getting strength back in her legs.

“And anyway, they’ll be going and they’ll be buying about 50-some-odd shirts this coming week to finish out the vets’ list, they were all wanting the nice polo-type shirts that you pull over, but they've got, like, three buttons down the front,” she said. “And then we’ll be getting together personal care items, socks, candy and fruit, and you know, those kinds of things.”

Still, Johnston, who's 89, wishes she had a bit of the strength she had last fall when she put up more than a hundred jars of preserved tomatoes, peppers, strawberries and peaches.

"And then just to end up laying here!" she exclaimed. "But I started exercising in the bed, and they couldn't believe I'd already started. The Lord is good, and as long as he's got something else he wants you to do, why, he'll keep you going."

McCarty and Cash have already taken care of a local homeless shelter, and they have more plans for nursing homes, senior living facilities, in addition to the veterans’ homes.

Johnston said she really appreciates the outpouring of prayers, greeting cards and donations she received over the last few weeks and wanted to let everyone know they’re working.

“I thank God and I thank everybody for the prayers,” she said. “You would not believe -- my kids at the developmentally disabled place, all took time and made me a card ... I just squalled. They sent me this great big envelope with nothing but all these great big folding cards. They took their paper and sat at that big old table and then they tell me how much they love me … I’m telling you, had to warm the heart.

"But that gets to you quicker than anything, and that gets you doing your rehab exercises.”

