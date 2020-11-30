Christmas Lady shining through

She might have powered through two surgeries this past year and is avoiding the pandemic as best she can, but the local holiday juggernaut known as “The Christmas Lady” will not let a little coronavirus stand in her way of bringing cheer to those who really, really need it.
Dorothy Lee Johnston has, since 1996, annually put together presents like clothing, outerwear and personal care items—topped off with a Christmas card-- for thousands of local residents who need a boost and might be lacking family support this holiday season: residential care facility (RCF) residents, nursing home residents, the homeless, veterans and the developmentally disabled. She has delighted in bringing kind words, hugs and smiles with each personal delivery.
In a pandemic it’s a little tougher, she said, with facilities sealed from outside visitors.
“I have been nearly in a depressed state trying to figure out how I can go about letting them know they’re still remembered, they haven’t been forgotten,” she said about the people on her Christmas lists. “You have to have this lack of communication, so it’s difficult to get the message to them that you’re still there for them, you care, you haven’t forgotten them, and they’re definitely going to get their clothing and their Christmases.”
She’s able to chat with some of the residents.
“Those who are in the RCFs, when they see me out in the yard, boy, doors start opening, and here they start coming out and talking to me. ‘Oh, I remember you,’” she said. “But it’s very heartbreaking to me to feel I can’t get the message across, that I still remember them.”
Still, she’s plowing ahead and donors are helping to underwrite her and her volunteers’ efforts. She said Bonne Terre Casey’s, United Methodist Church of Leadwood, Dr. Kinch and Joyce Jones and Sharon Burr have already donated to the cause. Belgrade State Bank is donating their vans for delivery. And Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills holds a special place in Johnston’s heart.
“These are the ladies who first donated to my project over 10 years ago,” she said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can contact Johnston at 573-358-3226 or send check donations to “The Christmas Lady” and mail them to 8718 Mostiller Rd., Bonne Terre, MO 63628.
In the meantime, Johnston is busy and about to get busier.
“I’m already shopping, we’ve already had two big shopping days for coats, shoes, blue jeans,” she said. “We’ve already got four of the RCF-type homes that we’ll be delivering to on Dec. 18, we don’t need to go in, they have covered porches and the residents can come out, because they’re ambulatory, and pick up their bags.
“The skilled homes will be delivered whenever it’s possible for entry, due to the virus. No matter when, we’re going to do them, they’re not going to do without. If they have to have Christmas in January, that’s what we’ll do, when entrance is available.”
Johnston said a total of nine homes will be covered. “Already I bought my veterans everything from coats and shoes, to wristwatches so they can tell time,” she said. “We have them tell us what they’d like to have, and I know the administrators said, ‘You don’t have to get them everything on their list, just what you can would be wonderful,’ but I get’em everything that’s on their list.ac
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
