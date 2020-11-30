Christmas Lady shining through

She might have powered through two surgeries this past year and is avoiding the pandemic as best she can, but the local holiday juggernaut known as “The Christmas Lady” will not let a little coronavirus stand in her way of bringing cheer to those who really, really need it.

Dorothy Lee Johnston has, since 1996, annually put together presents like clothing, outerwear and personal care items—topped off with a Christmas card-- for thousands of local residents who need a boost and might be lacking family support this holiday season: residential care facility (RCF) residents, nursing home residents, the homeless, veterans and the developmentally disabled. She has delighted in bringing kind words, hugs and smiles with each personal delivery.

In a pandemic it’s a little tougher, she said, with facilities sealed from outside visitors.

“I have been nearly in a depressed state trying to figure out how I can go about letting them know they’re still remembered, they haven’t been forgotten,” she said about the people on her Christmas lists. “You have to have this lack of communication, so it’s difficult to get the message to them that you’re still there for them, you care, you haven’t forgotten them, and they’re definitely going to get their clothing and their Christmases.”