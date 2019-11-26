“I’m just a busy little bee.”
That might be an understatement. Anyone who’s read about, heard of, or met Dorothy Lee Johnston, aka “The Christmas Lady,” knows this 87-year-old, former gospel singer is more like a force of nature.
“I hear people say ‘I’m bored, I have nothing to do,’ and I say, ‘Hang around with me for five minutes and you won’t be,’” she said.
Since 1996, Johnston has brought Yuletide cheer and comfort in the form of treats and personal item gifts that she and her helpers packaged and hand-delivered to thousands of nursing home residents, veterans, the developmentally disabled and homeless who live among us. While everyone gets a package, she specializes in reaching out to those who have little or no family support.
“Well, right now, I’m working on my Christmas cards,” she said recently. “If you walk up and down those hallways, you’ll see: All those residents who have family support? They have Christmas cards on their doors. Those who don’t have family support? Have nothing on their door.
“Everyone deserves at least one Christmas card.”
And she’s serious about hand-delivering each gift to each resident, personally. “I know things can get misplaced, or they can get to the wrong people, or, and it happens rarely, it might not make it past a bad employee who takes it,” she said. “Plus, it’s so worth it to visit with these people who need that one-on-one relationship. They just need it.”
St. Joe Manor, Country Meadows, Southbrook, Greater Heights, Board for the Developmentally Disabled in Farmington, Peach Residential Care Facility in Park Hills, Shared Blessings transitional homeless shelter in Bonne Terre -- all give Johnston advance information about who’s got little or no family support, clothing items and sizes needed, and special, small gift requests.
“If they have family support, they get a bag of items for their personal care — three-in-one body wash that takes care of shampoo, body soap and conditioner, deodorants, lotions, pair of socks, cherry chocolates, and they receive their fruit, usually oranges or bananas,” Johnston said. “If they don’t have family support, they might get clothing, shoes as well. I’ve already got one lady helping me, and I got all the PJs and muumuus and dusters they can wear through the day, and the men want sweatpants and shirts.”
More is still needed, however. Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can contact her at 573-358-3226 or send check donations to “The Christmas Lady” and mail them to 8718 Mostiller Rd., Bonne Terre, MO 63628.
Johnston worked as a supervisor in a nursing home for 10 and a half years, so she’s aware of how lonely and needful life can get for residents who have no one else to care for them. She’s also knowledgeable about what Medicare won’t cover, items deemed “cosmetic” such as deodorant, toothpaste, lotion or tissues.
“When you see people in need of shoes, socks … well, there are too many who have been tucked away for the convenience of their family,” she said. “And some family members might just want to get their hands on the estate, cash in, and then forget about their family member they put in a home.
“And I’m not just there at Christmastime, people are there year-round. I have gone and stayed with one of these people for a whole night until they expired, they had no one there except my helper and me.”
The second Tuesday of every month, Johnston provides two hours of worship services at St. Joe Manor.
“I play the piano as much as two hours at a time, they sing the old-time hymns and we have a service,” she said. “Then I go to Southbrook once a month and we have what’s known as Lollipop Day. They love those Dum-Dum lollipops.”
She receives faithful support from Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, which was her very first donor, she said.
“I used to visit the home where their daddy was, and they heard about what I was doing, and they found out what Medicare does not cover,” Johnston said of the two women who run the funeral home. “They’ve been with me ever since, and I’m so grateful for them.”
Casey’s in Bonne Terre is another faithful benefactor, collecting spare change throughout the year and turning it over to The Christmas Lady in early November. This year, the change jar was out for eight months and collected $2,718.
“She does awesome work, she’s an angel to those people,” said Hazel Winebarger, manager of Bonne Terre Casey’s. “I’m proud we can offer to help. It’s a real honor, and people comment on the jar, asking if she is who she is. We’re happy to help out.”
Employees of Belgrade State Bank are great helpers, Johnston said, offering a van to help dole out the gifts and even going back to revisit people later in the year with pizza parties and fruit baskets.
“I don’t know what we’d do without them,” Johnston said.
While Johnston has many rounds among the facilities on her schedule, she takes random requests from her benefactors if they know of people who have been burned out of their houses or otherwise fallen on hard times.
“We try to keep the money in the county, but we’ve traveled to Viburnum and Potosi before,” she said. “For the most part, we try to keep it to St. Francois County. That’s why (donors) help me like they do, the money mostly stays here. And sometimes the donations are from churches, and banks gather items and I pick them up, too. We can always use personal care items.”
Raised on a big farm west of Elvins with nine other siblings, Johnston said she learned to be generous at her father’s knee. He was a farmer and a miner who taught her to do for others.
“I saw my daddy give from our garden— he never ever sold anything, he always gave — anything extra he had that would help anyone in the neighborhood,” she said. “We were brought up to give. It’s hard for me to receive.”
She might find it difficult to receive, but she's been given lots of accolades over the years. She has received numerous community awards and even a proclamation from the State of Missouri, but she said she’s always done it without any expectation in return.
“The Lord has given me good health and the compassion to do for others,” she said. “I thank God because he has opened up so many doors, in making all this possible.”
Johnston and her helpers have a busy schedule ahead:
Dec. 13, noon, chicken dinner for residents of Peach Residential Care Facility;
Dec. 16, 10 a.m., Southbrook in Farmington, followed by Country Meadows in Park Hills at 2 p.m.;
Dec. 17, 10 a.m., Developmentally Disabled care facility in Farmington, followed by Greater Heights in Park Hills at 2 p.m.;
Dec. 18, 10 a.m., St. Joe Manor Skilled Nursing in Bonne Terre, followed by the Court at St. Joe Manor at 2 p.m.;
Dec. 19, Shared Blessings in Bonne Terre, time to be determined.
