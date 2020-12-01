Christmas tree makes its journey from a yard in Desloge to the governor's mansion

Doris Baker has been looking to get rid of a spruce tree in her yard for about two or three years.

The Desloge resident’s daughter thought it would make a great Christmas tree for someone.

“It was a beautiful tree, honestly, but it was taking up half my yard and trying to invade my house,” Baker said.

They finally found the perfect spot for the 40-foot Norway Spruce: the lawn of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.

Baker’s niece saw an article in the Daily Journal that the governor’s office was taking submissions for this year’s Christmas tree. Her daughter jumped at the opportunity and submitted photos of her tree.

First they found out their tree was in contention, and then a few weeks ago, they found out it had been selected out of about a dozen other trees.

“I'm glad somebody picked my tree,” Baker said. “They said it was the prettiest and the biggest one they've ever had.”

It took over three hours and five trucks for them to get the tree out of her yard. Plus a truck long enough to haul it to Jefferson City.

“It was exciting for us and it also saved me some money,” Baker joked.

