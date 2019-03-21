Try 3 months for $3
DATED: Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP)
Submitted by Julie Gegg, St. Francois County Health Center

The St. Francois County Health Center is offering a six-week Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP) to help individuals learn how to manage their chronic disease and start living a healthier, happier life.

The program focuses on teaching individuals how to improve their nutrition and daily exercise habits, deal with pain and fatigue, discover new treatment choices and learn how to improve communication with their loved ones and physicians.

Health center Registered Dietitian Julie Gegg is a preceptor for the class.

“People really seem to enjoy the class,” Gegg said. “We always get a lot of positive feedback and individuals who are in the chronic disease class usually ask us if we’d be willing to come back and conduct more classes.

“Learning to manage your chronic disease can change the life you’re living for the better.”

The St. Francois County Health Center has been offering the Chronic Disease Self-Management class since 2013 and try to offer the class four times per year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2012 chronic disease affected nearly half of all adults and nearly a fourth of all adults had two or more chronic diseases. The burden of chronic disease can be heavy, on both the individual and healthcare system. For an individual, managing their chronic disease can feel impossible.

The Chronic Disease Self-Management Program has been proven to help individuals reduce the burden of living with a chronic disease and increase their quality of life.

Meetings will be held at the Bonne Terre Library on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. beginning April 2.

For more information, or to enroll in the class, please contact Julie Gegg at the St. Francois County Health Center at (573) 431-1947 ext. 102.

