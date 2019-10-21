True Life Family Church of Park Hills hosted its annual Hallelujah Night, a fall festival of sorts, on Saturday.
True Life Family Church, is not a stranger to hosting events for the community as they have been putting on events for the community as long as they have been around for more than 20 years.
The Hallelujah Night looks different every year. Some years it takes the shape of a bigger event with bounce houses, and other years it takes the shape of a smaller event for a relaxing time for all attendees.
“We do this event for the church family and for the community,” said Cheryl McClain. “Last year we had bouncers and a DJ brought in, and it was big for sure, but we do it all to bring in the community.”
This year the Hallelujah Night was on the smaller scale with a chili cook-off and hayride for any individual who wanted to join in.
The judges for the cook-off were two members of the congregation, and a special judge was Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland. Having a member of the police department join in was something that the church hasn’t done prior to this year.
The first place winner for the chili cook-off was Susie Coleman, the lead pastor’s wife, and she won a unique trophy in the shape of a ladle made by church member Christa Moss.
“We weren’t quite for sure on weather this year because it got cold so quickly, so that is one reason we downscaled it a bit,” explained McClain. “A lot of people in the congregation wanted to do a chili cook-off, so we put more of our efforts all into that. We love chili, and people will always come for chili.”
Coleman said, “When my children were growing up there was not a lot going on in the community for the kids. There wasn’t anything like you see now-a-days.”
“Today you can go to Eckert’s and go to the pumpkin patch and stuff like that, and so many businesses put things together for the kids too,” Coleman continued. “But that type of things wasn’t around when my kids were little. That’s why we started putting together the Hallelujah Night, and we’ve just never stopped.”
McClain further explained that the church has done a lot in the community for years. She said the church did Toys for Tots for 20 years through the Marine Corps, and they love doing all they can.
Both McClain and Coleman said that the hayride always seems to be the most popular thing at Hallelujah Night among all the different age groups.
Part of True Life Family Church’s vision is to grow and reach more people for the community.
“We have another generation coming up underneath us, which would be my daughter, and they have started to take over the part of reaching out into the community,” said Coleman. “They are doing a really great job at it and that is what it is all about I think.”
“It is about doing whatever you can to reach anyone for God and to let them know that they are loved.”
“Oh, this is so much fun for us to do and there is nothing better than getting the community involved,” added McClain. “This is really a ‘paying it forward’ type of thing for us to do.”
