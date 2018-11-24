Try 3 months for $3
Church provides Thanksgiving dinner, coats

Restoration Church of Park Hills members not only provided five complete Thanksgiving meal baskets for East Missouri Action Agency to distribute to local families, but also set up a community coat rack at the EMAA Outreach Office in Desloge.

 Provided by EMAA

Restoration Church of Park Hills recently donated five complete Thanksgiving meal baskets that East Missouri Action Agency has distributed to local families.

"We always have families who struggle with buying food for the Thanksgiving meal," said Rob Baker, EMAA program director. "Restoration Church stepped up to help the community and their efforts are greatly appreciated."

Baker added that Restoration Church also set up a community coat rack at the EMAA outreach office in Desloge.

"People can give a coat or take a coat," he said. "With winter temperatures here already, having a warm coat is a necessity."

The EMAA Outreach Office is located at 903 E. Chestnut Street in Desloge.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments