As the chill of winter enters the air, it is second nature to go into the closet and put on a winter coat. But for some, the warmth of a coat is not found.
The Fredericktown United Methodist Church has made it an annual mission to make sure anyone who needs a coat, has a coat.
Chair of the Coat Drive Sherry Voss said they buy coats all year long. She said they make it a point to search through yard sales and clearance items to fill their yearly boutique with as many sizes, styles and options as they possibly can.
Last year the group gave out 450 coats and this year they are looking to keep even more people warm.
"This year we have 738 coats and hoodies," Sherry said. "The church has been doing this for five or six years and the event has grown every year since."
While the big give-away event was held on Oct. 26 and they gave away 589 coats, Sherry said anyone wishing to help with the efforts can do so with donations of clean serviceable coats, hats, scarves, gloves, sweatshirts and hoodies or monetary donations to allow volunteers to buy the needed items.
"We could always use kid's coats as donations as well as larger adult sizes," Volunteer Diane Durham said. "I got a call last year on the day of the coat drive or the day before and the person wanted to know if we had 5x and we did not have 5x."
"We buy the biggest they still have at the stores, but we don't have anything for that group of people," Durham said. "We expect to get donated medium and large and even extra large but we don't get much donated in the larger sizes."
Sherry said they want to be able to help everyone who comes through the door and to do that, they are constantly hunting for the larger sized coats.
You have free articles remaining.
Sherry and David Voss, along with Diane and Bill Durham, spearhead the operation throughout the year, along with help from the congregation, working up to the big day to bring it all together.
Bill Durham said there were between 100 and 200 big trash bags full of coats in a room upstairs in the church. He said with help from members of the congregation the team created an assembly line to transport all the bags downstairs.
Schaefer said the event is a whole church effort with volunteers gathering donations, cleaning, organizing and helping the day of but that the Durhams and Vosses have spearheaded the project. He said they spend so much time at garage sales, rummage sales and anywhere they can to get the coats back to the church.
"They are the driving force behind this," Schaefer said. "I admire and respect the work they have put in, the heart that they have for people and the ways they are willing to go above and beyond to make sure the people of our communities are cared for."
David said the area is low-income, under-served, under-employed and there is a need.
Diane Durham said they have taken calls months after the event about people needing coats, so they keep an assortment organized and ready just in case.
The Fredericktown United Methodist Church would like to thank anyone who has donated or helped in any way to make the Coat Boutique possible, including Cap America for the donation of all the sock caps.
Donations can be dropped off at the Fredericktown United Methodist Church located at 216 S. Main St. All sizes and styles of coats, hoodies, scarves, gloves and hats are accepted with a specific need for children's sizes and larger adult sizes (2X and larger).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.