Church to feature 'Power Force'

Want to see things being bent, broken and destroyed by men and women who use their brute strength to proclaim the gospel?
People of all ages will be entertained and inspired by the Next Generation Power Force, which will be making two appearances on Sunday — the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. — at the Solid Rock Family Church, located at 126 Holly Tree Lane in Farmington.
Pastor Darryl Rhodes is excited to have the opportunity to host the team that has a unique, but successful, way to tell others about their faith in Jesus Christ.
“I’ve been following this ministry for 30 years,” he said. "The 6 p.m. meeting will be more demonstration, while on Sunday morning the team members will do a couple of demonstrations, but do more actual preaching. The reason is that a lot of people have Sunday morning services and we’re not trying to draw people from other churches.
“They do a lot of power feats, breaking bats over their heads. They’ll take a skillet and fold it up. They’ll take ratchet extensions and break them in two. The whole thing is about demonstrating the (physical) power in the natural, (and) the spiritual power to break the chains in your life."
Another demonstration performed by the team will symbolized how people, through the power of Christ, can be freed from the bondage of sin.
“They’ll break a set of handcuffs,” Rhodes said. “They want to demonstrate the power of God in our lives as believers.”
Rhodes said the team emphasizes the reality of experiencing power through a relationship with Jesus Christ, "to demonstrate how, as Christians, we can be strong in the Lord. We don’t have to be wimps. We don’t have to be weaklings in the spirit realm. Sometimes we feel like Jesus was this milquetoast, spineless guy.”
John Jacobs is the founder of the Strength Evangelist Concept and Power Team, now called the Next Generation Power Force. He and his team have held more than 3,000 crusades in 40 countries worldwide. His teams have also presented more than 30,000 public school assemblies in the United States alone. His ministry has been featured on CNN, in People Magazine, and almost every major network.
“They do a lot of school assemblies,” Rhodes said. “They didn’t get here early enough to be able to get in the local schools. This time will be a kind of groundbreaking for us, so that the next time we can make plans and (hopefully) get them into our local public schools.”
The presentation at public schools is somewhat different than what will be seen at the church Sunday.
“They don’t go there and preach,” Rhodes said. “They have this act that gets their attention, and then they’ll announce that they will be at a church Sunday night if they want to see more of this.”
The pastor stressed the importance of going into public schools with this message.
“In schools they’ll talk about how you can break the chains of addiction," Rhodes said.
He acknowledges that there is criticism by some of this type of ministry.
“A lot of times, people think these illustrations at church services are a kind of gimmick just to get people to come to church, but they have a good message,” he said.
One of Jacobs' selling points is that nearly two decades ago actor and martial arts expert Chuck Norris attended one of the crusades where he accepted Christ. As a result, CBS had an entire episode of Walker Texas Ranger featuring Jacobs and his team.
There is no charge for admission Sunday, however a free will offering will be taken with all proceeds going to the Next Generation Power Force.
For more information call 573-756-7526, or visit the church's website at Solidrockfamilychurch.org.
