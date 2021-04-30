Cinco de Blessings set for May 5

As the community slowly begins to open back up from the pandemic, Shared Blessings, the transitional homeless shelter in Bonne Terre, has been making up for lost time when it comes to holding the fundraisers on which it relies.

“Cinco de Blessings” is a lunchtime fundraiser scheduled for Cinco de Mayo— Wednesday, May 5— in the parking lot of Bryant Restoration, 516 Benham St., Bonne Terre, from 11 a.m. until the food is gone.

The festive Mexican menu features $2 chips and queso, and $3 fried tacos and $5 burritos, available in beef and chicken. The Mexican fare is being cooked by volunteers and members of the board of Shared Blessings.

Shelly Bess, board member for the transitional homeless shelter, said they’re hoping for great weather and will be happy to see everyone come out to celebrate Cinco and enjoy great food.

“The community is reaching out and supporting these food trucks. It’s a great thing to see, people becoming accustomed to finding great food and supporting local business,” she said. “We thought we’d try it out, since we also need to make money to pay our bills.”

Bess added that, with the ongoing pandemic, it’s still difficult to have as many fundraisers they’ve traditionally had, such as trivia nights and other indoor events.

Still, community supporters come to their aid. Last weekend, she said, Griffin Automotive in Bonne Terre held a car show and gave the homeless shelter $10 for every entry. “We were so touched by that, that he (owner Scott Griffin) would think of us during his car show,” she said. “We’re lucky to have community supporters like him.”

